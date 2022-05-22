Grasonville student awarded Earth Day scholarship

GRASONVILLE — Danielle Kosowsky was recently awarded the NSHSS Foundation Earth Day Scholarship by the National Society of High School Scholars Foundation. This scholarship recognizes students who are passionate about the environment and who have helped to either raise awareness or actively protect our earth through projects or activities in their schools and communities. Danielle was one of 10 students to each be awarded with a $500 scholarship for her environmental activism.
Danielle founded The Pollinator Project, an association working to give bees and other pollinators protection for taking such great care of the planet.
Upon initial research, she found that one of the biggest stressors for bees and other pollinators was habitat destruction and inadequate protection. These bees had nowhere safe and secure to make it through the final stretch of the year. So, instead of planting trees and hoping they could burrow themselves, Danielle made ready-to-go pollinator boxes. These tiny houses for the pollinators included six 4x8 blocks of wood pre-drilled to the perfect length and width for their reproduction and burrowing habits. These blocks were stacked in a house-like structure which was then covered with protective wiring so no larger creatures could come in and disturb the bees at rest. The idea was to give these creatures secure protection with as minimal work for them as possible, simple and effective.
Before Danielle could put her plan in motion, she needed community support and people who were willing to give back to the bees. She was shocked at how easy it was to find people who wanted to take action as soon as they realized the repercussions of putting these species at risk. Between three organizations: a local church, library and environmental center, along with a handy neighbor, Danielle had all the help she needed. The three organizations were overjoyed to receive pollinator boxes and couldn’t wait to share it with their establishments.
Danielle was able to place all the boxes, and the local church even asked if she could remodel their garden to make it more pollinator friendly. Within a few short months, she also started a pollinator-friendly garden on top of her initial idea. She says the continuation of this project lies with education, so she and her local environmental center started working on producing videos and news snips to continue to share her message with people of all ages.
She said, “Everything we do makes a difference, big or small, and the little changes we make could be the difference in these pollinators’ survival. Our lives depend on them, quite literally, which is the wakeup call for change that we all need.”
