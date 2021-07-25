GRASONVILLE — Grasonville Volunteer Fire Department is looking for teams and sponsors for its annual fundraising golf tournament, which is set for Monday, Sept. 27, at Prospect Bay Country Club.
The golf tournament is the department’s biggest fundraiser for the building fund for a new firehouse.
Fire Chief Jason Anthony said they had an amazing turnout last year, selling out spots for teams for the first time. The fire department considers the tournament sold out when Prospect Bay runs out of golf carts, so 28 teams.
“The community continues to support us, and the tournament continues to grow,” said golf tournament chairman Tom Sheahan last year.
Even following COVID-19 restrictions and precautions, the 2020 tournament raised more than $17,500.
“If we can duplicate what we did last year or a little bit better that would be awesome,” Anthony said.
The cost to play is $150 per person, $550 per foursome, and if spots for teams do sell out, there are still plenty of opportunities for sponsorships, they said. Sponsorships range from $100 bronze level to $1,000 gold level, with a single title sponsorship of $2,500 available. Plus donations of awards, gifts and prizes are always welcome.
The tournament begins with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. in a four-person scramble format. Prizes will be awarded for first-, second- and third-place teams, as well as closest to the pin and longest drive contests for both men’s and women’s teams. Hole-in-one prizes also may be featured.
Dinner and awards will follow in the clubhouse, along with cash bar, raffles and door prizes.
The Grasonville Volunteer Fire Department was founded in 1958, and the current firehouse is the only one it has known.
While the firehouse is in good shape, the department has reached the point where more space is needed. Fire apparatus is getting larger, requiring more room, and the building doesn’t have showers, men’s and women’s locker rooms or space for live-in members. It no longer meets the nationally accepted standards for fire service use.
The department currently has about $1.5 million in the bank for the new firehouse — enough to make a hefty down payment, Anthony said. GVFD is looking at an estimated cost of $2 million to $3 million for a building similar to the new firehouse in Ridgely. “But that was pre-COVID; prices have gone up.”
Tom Davis of DMS is working on site plans for the new firehouse. Once they get the county planning office’s blessing and approval, they will contract the site work, Anthony said. Then they’ll revisit the building price.
“We’ve got to make a good business decision for the firehouse,” Anthony said. “We know we’re going finance over a million dollars.”
With the need to maintain and upgrade the firehouse and equipment, as well as trying to save for a new building, fundraising is pretty much ongoing, and pandemic state of emergency closures meant the fire department missed out on several of its regular fundraisers, such as the monthly fundraising dinners. The monthly dinners have since returned, and the annual bull and oyster roast is also coming up Oct. 30 at the Grasonville VFW, 203 VFW Ave., Grasonville. Details have yet to be determined.
For more information on the golf tournament, call 410-827-8100 or email gvfdgolf@gmail.com.
