EASTON — Pickering Creek Audubon Center recently hosted its third Gratitude and Grub to thank supporters for their partnership during the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 80 supporters gathered beneath the Center’s Northern Red Oak beside the herb garden. Everyone enjoyed home cooked pork by master pig roaster and former Pickering Board member, John Trax. Delicious pulled pork sides and homemade brownies and cookies for dessert rounded out the fall picnic meal. The sounds of local musician Justin Ryan, combined with the honking of Canada geese flying overhead, provided a great backdrop for supporters to reconnect with staff, neighbors and friends, old and new.
Over the course of the last 18 months, countless supporters partnered with the Center to ensure students of all ages were able to interact with science and nature during the pandemic, both via Zoom and in person at the Center.
As dinner concluded, Director Mark Scallion shared the Center’s successes including how staff pivoted work seamlessly as the Center moved all of its school programming to a virtual format in April 2020, offered weekly programs and speakers for the public via zoom throughout 2020 and 2021 and made the Center’s trails safe and welcoming to our community.
Center staff each shared the many accomplishments in connecting people to nature the Center has provided the community as a result of everyone’s hard work, generosity and dedication.
As dusk approached folks lingered at picnic table sharing their own nature experiences and enjoying the chirps of the last crickets of summer.
