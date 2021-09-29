EASTON — Chesapeake Forum will present Part II of the Great Decisions Course in four sessions with Rich Harrison and Bob Degour, beginning on Monday Oct 4. Anyone interested in expanding their knowledge of international relations and participating in active discussions of crucial global issues will find these engaging and insightful conversations of important topics of the day very interesting.
Part II Topics from the Foreign Policy Association Briefing Book include the following: The Future of Persian Gulf Security, Brexit: Taking Stock and Looking Forward, The Coldest War: Toward a Return to Great Power Competition in the Arctic, and The World Health Organization’s Response to COVID-19.
Each session starts with a video on the topic prepared by the Foreign Policy Association, followed by engaged discussion among participants.
Participants from Part I already have the 2000-2001 Briefing Book. New participants can order one when registering. Part I recordings are available at www.chesapeakeforum.org.
Rich Harrison is the retired director of research and development for Baltimore Aircoil Co., a worldwide manufacturer of evaporative cooling equipment and ice thermal storage equipment. He has a bachelor’s degree from Virginia Tech and a master’s degree from Purdue University. He resided in Columbia for 32 years and then found the light of the Eastern Shore.
Since moving to the Eastern Shore, Bob DeGour has routinely been invited to moderate the annual Naval Academy Foreign Affairs Conference roundtable on current strategic issues impacting the United States. DeGour is a 1973 U.S. Naval Academy graduate and was the first midshipman to study concurrently in a civilian university post-graduate program. His classified thesis focused on socio-political systems in Pre-World War II Germany, the Soviet Union, and the Peoples Republic of China. He served in the Navy intelligence community before transitioning to the private sector.
