Members of the Denton Police Department were doing positive outreach to the community during Faith in Blue, a part of Denton’s Great Pumpkin Event on Saturday. They had free donuts and coffee and were offering tours of one of the patrol cars.
The Great Pumpkin Event offered seasonal crafts, like making corn out of beads and pipe cleaners, shown here, and painting pumpkins. There was also live music and pizza from Pizza Empire across the street.
Kellie Rhodes of Hillsboro paints a pumpkin with her daughter Jolene, 2. The Great Pumpkin Event in Denton attracted lots of families Saturday.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Larry Grover is the owner of Bee Crazy Apiary in Ridgely. Although he was selling honey, he was also using the interactions to teach all he knows about bees. He is passionate about bees.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Kenisha, left, and Jayah Taylor are selling Christian themed T-shirts. Kenisha said business was good.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Teddi Jo and her dog Newt were selling glass water bottles etched with tarot symbols. She calls herself a hedge witch, who loves Harry Potter.
DENTON — The sounds of live electric guitar music wafted across the The Great Pumpkin Event in downtown Denton Saturday, Oct. 8. There were merchants’ tents set up in a colorful line. In neighboring pop-up tents there was a woman selling Christian T-shirts right next to a white which selling tarot-symbol etched glass water bottles.
Fall was in the air as children completed autumnal crafts like making colorful corn out of beads and pipe cleaners. Amidst all the strollers and grandparents there was a man selling his wild honey. He knew a lot about bees.
“Bees are my passion. I do bee removals, beekeeping equipment, and honey bees themselves, nucleus hives. We do all this because of our passion for the apis mellifera, which is the European honey bee. And we are also passionate about local honey bees. Honey bees, pollinators can live without us, but we can’t live without them. Most of the food you eat is directly linked to pollinators,” said Larry Grover, owner of Bee Crazy Apiary in Ridgley.
He also had white creamed honey.
The live music was provided by local musician Ellie Rose Guzman.
Guzman said, “I have got some Dolly Parton going on, ’80s classics, Sam Cooke and Bill Withers. I play until 1:30. I just like coming for this event. I love watching the kids dance. That is so much fun. This event really shows the community within Denton.”
There was a mother and 2-year-old child painting a pumpkin in a cacophony of purples. This stop at the Great Pumpkin Event was called “Pumpkin Painting.”
Kenisha Taylor, who was selling the Christian T-shirts, said, “We feel like it is a good way to get the message out to represent the practices that we preach. My favorite shirt is ‘God. Goals. Grind.’ Business is pretty good today. We have had a good turnout. My daughter Jayah is helping out.”
Teddi Jo, the local hedge witch, or white witch, of Ridgely, said “I really wanted to find a way to bring more spooky things to the mainstream. Tarot images on glasses resonated. I do all the major arcana, which is like your major decks — the fool, the magician, each king and the queen of suits, so there are wands, pentacles, swords and cups. There is a strong magical community.” Her dog Newt was by her side and attracted a lot of kids. He is named after a Harry Potter character.
There was a shiny white police car with the back doors open. The officers were giving tours of the car to the kids, and they had two sleeves of doughnuts and boxes of free coffee to hand out.
Denton Police Chief George Bacorn said, “This is a community outreach program called Faith in Blue. Earlier we had local pastors and clergy here. The idea behind it is that our churches have such a huge outreach within the community that we would like to tap into it as far as law enforcement to make sure that their concerns are getting back to us. The concept is to utilize our churches and our ministries to reach the people we serve. More positive interaction with the people we are serving.”
