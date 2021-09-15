GREENSBORO — September is National Recovery Month designed to educate Americans that substance abuse treatment and mental health services can enable those with a mental and/or substance to live a healthy and rewarding life. This year’s theme is, “Recovery for everyone. Every person, every family, every community.” In observance of National Recovery Month, Caroline County is “going purple” to demonstrate a community who supports recovery, the individuals struggling with substance use disorders, and their loved ones.
Caroline Goes Purple is a month long effort to promote education and awareness of the opioid epidemic, the dangers of substance abuse, and the community resources that are available for those struggling with addictions, as well as their family.
In support of the community — and with the conviction that recovery is what the gospel Jesus Christ is all about — Greater Impact (a faith-based ministry and church in Greensboro) is also “going purple” during the month of September.
Greater Impact will affirm confidence in Jesus for recovery by preaching a series of sermons entitled, “Hope is here”, encouraging partners to light their houses in purple and display yard signs affirming their support, providing information for treatment and support that is available in the community, and hosting a “Go Purple” weekend on Sept. 25 and 26, which will include lighting their platform and encouraging everyone to wear purple. The messages preached that weekend will be a message of “hope for the broken.”
