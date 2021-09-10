GREENSBORO — Greensboro Baptist Church will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 12. A year late, due to COVID, the church is planning a grand celebration and worship service. The day will begin at 10 a.m. with memories and remarks from former pastors. The worship service will begin at 10:45 a.m. A luncheon will follow the morning worship service. Memorabilia and archive material will be on display in the old sanctuary during the day.
Special music, provided by Servants Heart, will begin at 3 p.m. Servants Heart is a southern gospel singing group from West Virginia. The group consists of Chan Hubbard (former Greensboro Baptist pastor), Marley Hubbard, Greg Johnson and Linda Bane. They minister, in song and testimony, as to how their relationship with Christ has made a difference in their life. Their love and desire are to minister the gospel and to encourage fellow believers. Light refreshments will follow in the Family Life Center.
Greensboro Baptist had its beginnings during an evangelistic campaign beginning on July 3, 1920. A tabernacle was built on a 72 x 240 feet lot, purchased for $750. The Lane and Long Lumber Company of Ridgely agreed to supply the $1,300 worth of lumber to build the tabernacle, which would seat 1,000 people.
The Rev. Melvin G. Morris, a Maryland Baptist State Evangelist, was called to lead the evangelistic campaign. He was later called to be the first pastor of Greensboro Baptist Church. During the more than four-week evangelistic campaign, it was reported more than 35,000 people from all parts of the Eastern Shore and Delaware gathered at the tabernacle.
According to a Denton Journal article dated July 31, 1920, “This stirring, old time revival has been attended, it is estimated by over 25,000 people from all parts of this and surrounding counties. Thunder and windstorms, camp meetings and county fairs have had no effect upon the large crowds that have attended the meetings nightly to hear the evangelist (Rev. Morris) present the old-time gospel in his unique and effective way.”
On March 8, 1921, the church voted to build a permanent church. By June 1922, the first tabernacle had been moved across the street on the Bernard property and the lot was ready for a new church. E.S. Adkins Lumber Company of Salisbury agreed to furnish the lumber for $45,000. The cornerstone was laid on Sept. 10, 1922, and the church building was dedicated on Feb. 10, 1924.
Throughout the church’s history, the people of the church have relied on faith in God to provide for the church’s needs. The church added a brand new sanctuary to the original church and it was dedicated on Nov. 26, 2000. The church also was able to purchase adjoining property and build a Family Life Center.
Greensboro Baptist has hosted many different ministries over its 100 years including a yearly summer Bible School; Just Older Youth (JOY), a ministry to reach senior citizens in the community; various youth programs (Awana, Wednesday Connect); and the live nativity program, “Emmanuel.”
Throughout its history, the church has reached beyond its walls to minister to those in the community and to far away places such as central America and eastern Europe. The church has also played a very important part in sponsoring new congregations in the area including Marydel, Harrington, Dover and Baltimore.
The members and friends invite the community to come and celebrate and honor the church’s history. Greensboro Baptist anniversary will focus on the important and significant years of commitment, persistence and sacrifices of those who paved the way for today’s church. Spreading the gospel and glorifying Christ is the prime purpose for everything the church has done in the past and will continue to do in the future.
All are welcome and invited to join the church members and friends during this very special day.
