GREENSBORO — Community activist Angel Perez is taking his energy and vision to a new town. Former program coordinator for the Caroline County Family YMCA, Perez has taken on a new role with the town of Greensboro as its community outreach and Main Street coordinator.
Perez already served on Greensboro’s Parks and Recreation Board and was credited with creating the successful Whoville Christmas Village, which brought thoughts of visitors to Greensboro during the holidays.
“I left the Y because I felt like it was time to try new things and I decided to move forward with other things. Now I can work for the community in a different capacity for the town of Greensboro,” Perez said.
He looks back with pride at the five years he spent in Denton at the Y.
“I really appreciate the opportunity that the Y gave me to serve the as the program coordinator for the YMCA these last five years. It was a pleasure and an honor to impact the community in a positive way,” he said.
He said he had a favorite project.
“When I worked at the Y, the priority was the Caroline County mentoring project. We were not only able to improve the program and bring the program to a different level, but also our program was part of the National Quality Mentoring System. It is a recognition from the National Mentoring Organization saying you are in compliance 99 out of 99 requirements to have a quality mentoring program. We were in communication with the school guidance counselors to make sure we provide the kids with what they need. We also connected families to community resources they needed. I am really proud of my work on the mentoring project these last three years,” he said.
Tuesday, May 31, was his first day at work for Greensboro. He is excited about revitalization.
“Basically we are trying to bring new business to the area and create a flow of traffic and people around the downtown area in general and improve the downtown generally — continue to develop the events we have. We have 20 businesses in downtown, like Dollar General, Family Dollar, the gas station, JP Automotive and Tenchi. We want to help the actual business that we do have connecting them with economic development, tourism, chamber of commerce. Trying to help them market their businesses,” he said.
He already has a successful event going in Greensboro.
“The success of Whoville helped us to help nonprofits around Caroline County and the fire department. It is more than just Christmas lights,” he said.
