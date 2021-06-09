GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Parks Board is seeking community input on design for upgrades to Ober Park, including refurbishing the tennis and basketball courts. Town residents are asked to share feedback at 6:30 p.m. June 23 in the town council meeting room, 111 S. Main St., Greensboro.
