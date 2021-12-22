DENTON — The top three spellers from each of the county’s five elementary schools came together in the fall to compete in the annual countywide Spelling Bee for fifth graders. Dylan Ege from Greensboro Elementary emerged as the first place winner; Ridgely Elementary student Madison Kellner won second place; and Norman Villacorta, also from Ridgely Elementary, took third place.
Prior to the countywide event, each elementary school conducted its own spelling bee. The first, second, and third place winners were then eligible to complete in the countywide contest. Each school also designated its fourth place winner as an alternate if needed.
After canceling the event in 2020 due to the pandemic, organizers were able to resume the Spelling Bee with strict protocols in place. Contestants were limited to two guests each, with everyone masked and distanced. The event was live-streamed so other family, school staff, and friends were able to watch.
The event is now in its 44th year and sponsored by the organization Teachers Can Help. The top three winners receive monetary awards, and the first place student receives a plaque to be displayed in their school.
School winners who competed in the countywide contest included:
Denton Elementary: Adam Tajik, Rowan Clemens and Sloan Willey.
Federalsburg Elementary: Gerardo Infante Reyes, Alicia Carder and Zoe Durindo.
Greensboro Elementary: Dylan Ege, Jamal Copeland and Astrid Carreto.
Preston Elementary: Sammy Angeloni, Lailah Morris and Antonio Brooks.
Ridgely Elementary: Madison Kellner, Gwyn Harper and Norman Vargas Villacorta.
