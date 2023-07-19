GREENSBORO — The annual Greensboro Volunteer Fire Company Carnival came to town behind the firehouse from July 12-14. Scrapple was searing and firefighters were sweating in the summer heat as colorful rides went round and round and up and down. There was even the classic Cake Wheel, a game of chance fundraiser where one might win a homemade cake for only a quarter.

  

