Xenia Johnson, 6, at left, is on the swinger with sister Makaylia, 10, at the Greensbogo VFC Carnival. They came for rides and fun from Crumpton.
Proud grandmother Beverly Wothers holds Ava, 7 months, who stays in style for her first carnival.
George Torbert has spun this cake wheel for decades. The volunteer next to him called him a carnival institution.
Faye Allen was selling raffle tickets to the Blackstone grill — $1 each or six for $5. She is an EMT and firefighter. It is a struggle to attract and retain young firefighters, said Kevin Parks Sr., fire company president.
The Zipper is probably the most nauseating ride at the carnival. There seemed to be an unspoken rule that only those under 25 were to try it.
Regional delicacies like scrapple and oyster fritters were sizzling in the kitchen. How crispy versus creamy do you like it?
As the sun sets, the carnival takes on more of an adolescent complexion. Jaden Lloyd, left, and Seth Weaver have their unlimited ride wristbands on.
By TOM MCCALL/tmccall@chespub.com
The golden hour is just the beginning for the carnival.
Siblings ride a shared motorcycle. MartyGrove, 4, and Ellie Grove, 2, are from Greensboro.
This father and daughter came from Marydel to hit the carnival. John Whipps is with his daughter Emma, 2. Clearly they are on a winning streak.
GREENSBORO — The annual Greensboro Volunteer Fire Company Carnival came to town behind the firehouse from July 12-14. Scrapple was searing and firefighters were sweating in the summer heat as colorful rides went round and round and up and down. There was even the classic Cake Wheel, a game of chance fundraiser where one might win a homemade cake for only a quarter.
The carnival offered a great evening out with family. There were teenagers patrolling, families pushing strollers and taking iPhone pictures of their kids, and old timers sitting in the shade with some iced tea. The crowds came out for candied apples that weren’t setting up right because of the lack of air conditioning in the sweltering confectionary food truck. There were also pillowy clouds of cotton candy and hot tasty funnel cakes sprinkled with sugar.
The fire company was raffling a flat iron Blackstone grill. Faye Allen, EMT, firefighter and in charge of drive-in movies, said, “For the grill I have sold around 12 or 15 tickets. It costs $1 a ticket or six for $5. I hope to raise $300. It helps us with wear and tear on the vehicles, and eventually it goes toward a new firehouse in time.”
Greensboro VFC Assistant Chief Shawn Starkey was overlooking the grill raffle. He said most people call him “pork chop.”
Greensboro VFC President Kevin Parks Sr. was leading a team of about 35 community members working the deep fry stations and grills inside the building. It is the grueling, on-your-feet-all-day work that goes unseen.
“We are cooking hamburgers, hot dogs and shrimp, soft crabs and oyster fritters. Breaded shrimp. Sales are pretty good,” Parks said. “We have had this carnival since 1948. We used to own our own equipment (rides). It used to be down to the river. The ladies auxiliary and the fire department, we are all together. Public support has been very good.”
The lion’s share of the fundraising comes from food sales. He said they are looking to put on an addition to the side of the current firehouse to make more room for the fire hall.
Penny Boyd, a member of the Greensboro VFC Ladies Auxiliary, was overlooking the brand new funnel cake deep fryer. Fresh golden oil was bubbling. Other women from the auxiliary were doing powdered sugar, but Boyd was strictly deep frying.
“We would like to thank the community for their support,” Boyd said.
You could hear the breaded shrimp and oyster fritters deep frying as the blurry sounds of rides in motion went by. Someone was seen with a plastic bag full of a just won gold fish.
Another big family friendly fundraiser is the Greensboro VFC Rodeo coming July 22 and 23. The rodeo is sponsored by Glen Frederick Chrysler Dodge Jeep. The rodeo tickets are $25 a day for an adult or a two-day pass for $40. Children are $10 for one day and a two-day pass for them is $15. Kids under 5 are admitted free. Also coming up, Aug. 5 is the Shriner’s Tractor Pull.
