CENTREVILLE — During the month of February, Compass’ grief services team will host a variety of support groups and workshops provide one with the tools for handling grief, plus the support of others with similar losses. One of the critical factors in healing is the support of other people.
Bereaved Parents Group (Virtual): Join the virtual drop-in group the first Monday of the month for individuals (18 and older) who have experienced the loss of a child at any age, regardless of the circumstances. This support group is a safe place for parents to understand that they are not alone in their grief and to appreciate that everyone grieves differently. For information, contact Rhonda Knotts at 443-262-4109 or rknotts@compassregionalhospice.org.
Caregiver Support Group (Virtual): Family caregivers take on so much — from cooking and cleaning to managing medications, looking after finances, and coordinating doctor appointments. The drop-in group meets on the second Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. This is a place where spouses and adult children can share their sorrows and problems, joys and successes, resources and solutions. Reach out to Rhonda Knotts 443-262-4109 or rknotts@compassregionalhospice.org with any questions.
Navigating Grief Workshop: This group is for those who have experiences the death of a relative or friend. Each session will revolve around certain topics such as normal grief, sharing memories, and finding meaning in your loss. Group meets Thursdays 6:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 24-April 14 at the Alumni House on the Washington College Campus in Chestertown. To register, contact Ann OConnor, aoconnor@compassregionalhospice.org, or Penny Greeley, pgreeley@compassregionalhospice.org.
Spouse and Partner Workshop: Connect with others who have lost a partner or spouse, Thursdays 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 22-April 12, at the Hope & Healing Center at The Barnette Center, 255 Comet Dr. Centreville. To register or for more information, contact Sherri Tilghman, stilghman@compassregionalhospice.org, or 443-262-4120.
