CAMBRIDGE — The stage is set for the 3rd annual Groove City Culture Fest this weekend in Cambridge.
The family friendly event will be held Friday, Aug. 20, and Saturday, Aug. 21, in the Pine Street neighborhood.
Saturday’s street festival runs from 1 to 8 p.m. and includes music, local foods and vendors, a kids zone, and performances by both local talent and the Washington, D.C. go-go band “Junkyard Band.”
Friday night’s festivities include a Friday Night House Party from 7 p.m. to midnight at American Legion Post 87 on Cross Street.
Precautions for COVID-19 will be observed, including recommended masking and social distancing.
Event organizer Lynette Wongus said the 3 p.m. show on Saturday will be a highlight, with a performance by the Universal African Dance and Drum Ensemble accompanied by local youth and adults who will be dressed in African and Caribbean regalia. Wongus said the local dancers have practiced over an eight-week period.
The event will also include a Dorchester County Health Department vaccine clinic at the police substation on Pine Street, coordinated in part by Valerie Davis.
Wongus said the event was conceived to preserve and promote heritage. “If we don’t teach the native ways, the ways will be lost,” she said.
