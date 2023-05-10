Lumi, a white Siberian husky who was super soft, had on a harness that said “Service Dog.” Laura Plosila Queen Anne’s County coordinator for Pets on Wheels is in the back and Megan Krizovenski, program coordinator at the Foundry is petting the dog. Service dogs can be helpful in lots of settings like hospice, children’s mental health and children’s reading programs.
Megan Krizovenski, program coordinator at the Foundry, helps a young person with some paints. One of the Foundry’s offerings was a station to make custom journals to write in.
Contributed PHOTO
Cody Thompson, the makerspace coordinator at Caroline County Public Library, brought a selection of age appropriate books on mental health.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
DENTON — The Caroline County Public Library organized a Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day May 2 at the The Wharves of the Choptank Visitor and Heritage Center. There were two service dogs, piles of books on children’s mental health and a potted garden with plants to put in soil. The Caroline County Arts Council also brought materials to create your own journal to put any thoughts down on the page.
COVID left a lot of kids isolated with their phones, and there has been an outbreak of depression and anxiety. Mental Health Awareness was getting the word out about this problem but also serving as a boots on the ground interactive time of connection with these young people. A lot of the offerings were designed to be conversation starters.
Although the event was sparsely attended, the ones who came really got a lot out of it, and the vendors felt it was worth the effort, said Mina Pincus, children’s librarian.
The library’s poster read, “Join us for crafts, tough topics, therapy dogs, mental health themed books and materials and more!”
Other contributors included Pets on Wheels in Federalsburg, Children’s Mental Health Matters, Denton Community Demonstration Garden,The Caroline County Arts Council and the Caroline County Board of Tourism.
Cody Thompson, the makerspace coordinator at the Library, said, “Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day, Week and month has different iterations are put on by Children’s Mental Health Matters, which is run by the Maryland Coalition of Families and the Mental Health Advocacy Group.
According to its website, the Children’s Mental Health Matters Campaign brings together nonprofits, schools, and other agencies with the following goals: raising public awareness of the importance of children’s mental health and substance use, reducing stigma of mental health, and connecting children and families with resources for prevention and support of mental health conditions.
One of the activities featured at the May 2 event was reading to a dog.
“Because reading to a dog is a less threatening environment, they can relax and the dog listens and it doesn’t ask a lot of questions. It doesn’t correct you, so they can practice reading and gain more confidence in reading. Our program is called ‘Paws to Reading,’” said Laura Plosila, Queen Anne’s County coordinator for Pets on Wheels
Lumi was the white Siberian husky who was super soft and had on a harness that said “Service Dog.”
Plosila said, “We go to schools and nursing homes and the library with the dog. And we go to hospice with the dog. She does great at hospice because people miss their dogs, and they need something to calm them at the end of their life. Lately, we have been going a lot with Alzheimer’s in the nursing homes, in the memory care section of nursing homes. Today I am hoping to let the kids pet the dog and see how calming it is. You can tell Lumi a secret and I guarantee she is not going to tell.”
There is another dog fan at the Caroline County Council on the Arts.
“Everyone brings their dog to the Foundry. If they ask, I am like, ‘Keep doing it.’ My dog is like the Foundry dog. Older people adore her. She is a Staffordshire bull terrier,” said Megan Krizovenski, program coordinator at the Foundry.
The children who attended got lots of attention and had a quiet atmosphere to read, to journal, to plant seeds and to connect with a service dog.
