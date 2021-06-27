EASTON — In a New England field, under cloudy, pewter-colored skies, a petite Paula Hixon said “I do” with a megawatt smile to a lanky, cerebral William “Bill” Lawton on June 30, 1951.
With a million-dollar spirit, the newlyweds sat off together with a headful of dreams and faith that their love could conquer nearly everything.
Seven decades later, she still looks lovingly at him, tapping his leg softly with her wooden cane. He still reaches out for her hand, stroking it gently, finishing her sentences.
What started at a barn raising dance in rural Maine has spanned decades and continents. Along their journey, she became a world-renowned decorative artist and he a preeminent microbiologist.
Before that, she was a 16-year-old cheerleader living in rural Maine, he an 18- year-old city slicker on vacation from Rhode Island. Both remember that night in 1948, albeit a bit differently.
Bill remembers listening to a saw bow band, when he spotted and instantly became smitten with a light-haired girl on the arm of another guy.
“She was a sexy girl,” Bill said, with an impish smile.
“I was not sexy,” Paula said, hushing her husband.
For the next few years, she attended and graduated high school while Bill enrolled at Brown University studying microbiology. Faithfully, they sent their love via phone wires and fountain pen strokes. A separation, he said, that only strengthened their relationship.
“He was always very nice,” said Paula. “He would do anything I liked.”
Bill remembers trying to study microorganisms groups — unicellular, multicellular and acellular — on cold Providence, Rhode Island nights, as his mind drifted to his girl back in Maine.
Bill graduated from Brown and asked 19-year-old Paula for her hand. “I don’t remember what I said,” he recalled. “But she said ‘yes.’”
Seventy years later, the Lawtons still laugh at their wedding day at Paula’s parents’ farm and honeymoon at a sibling’s house.
Besides overcast skies that summer afternoon in 1951, Bill remembers standing tall, checking his watch constantly. “The preacher was an hour late. He forgot the time of our wedding,” Bill said with a slight laugh. The rain did hold off until the “I dos.”
“It was a very low-cost wedding,” he said, estimating the costs were well below $200.
The newlyweds planned a quick honeymoon to Paula’s sister’s house in northern Maine, but the snags continued. Her sister wasn’t home. The new Mr. and Mrs. Lawton spent their two-day honeymoon sleeping in the backseat of a club coupe.
Shortly afterward, the couple settled in Orono, Maine, where Bill started graduate school. Money was tight, as was housing in a college town. They purchased their first house with 20 acres of land or $1,800.
“People ask do you mean $18,000. No, I mean $1,800. We had windows and electric. We didn’t have a bathroom or heat. We used an outhouse and had a big Franklin stove in the living room,” he said.
Maine quickly became a former address, as the couple packed up and moved to Kansas and then New York. Around 1954, Bill was drafted and sent to Fort Detrick in Frederick.
“The Army wanted people with master’s degrees in microbiology,” Bill said, adding he worked on finding vaccines for plague organisms, such as the Bubonic plague. He eventually earned a Ph.D. in microbiology.
Meanwhile, Paula continued her art work and raising the couple’s children, Daniel and Beth. “I like Frederick?” she asked.
“Yes, you liked Frederick. Beth and Daniel were born in Frederick,” Bill said gently.
When Bill’s service was up, he continued working at Fort Detrick. “I left on a Friday. Came back on Monday as a civilian at three times my pay,” he said with a laugh.
For the next 16 years, Bill worked as a civilian on vaccines and antibodies for plague organisms, while Paula honed her skills in many arts and crafts, while their children attended school.
Around 1964, Bill was offered a chance to work in London as part of a scientific exchange program. The Lawtons packed up their children and moved overseas for more than a year. “We got along with (the English) people,” Paula recalled, while Bill agreed. “I liked it all. We blended right in. Our kids turned into British kids.”
After returning stateside to his work at Fort Detrick, Bill remembers that then-President Richard Nixon made a brief visit there. “I remember it well. Nixon helicoptered in, told us we were all fired and then helicoptered out,” Bill said.
Pink slipped and with family responsibility, Bill accepted a job with the New York Department of Health in Albany.
With their children in school, Paula became more serious about her decorative art work. She turned her passion into an occupation teaching others the dos and don’ts of decorative painting.
Paula eventually opened Windholme, an art school near Albany dedicated to teaching her artistic skills. The school had boarders, and even while working for the health department, Bill cooked and hosted during weekend seminars to help his wife in her career.
In 1989, Bill retired from state government, saying his proudest moment was helping finding an antibiotic for an especially wicked STD. “I loved my career. It was a very successful one. I did a good job, I like to think that,” Bill said, who retired as a principle research scientist for New York State.
Paula was successfully running Wildholme with Bill’s help when an unexpected call from Australia came.The caller was an admirer of Paula’s artwork and wondered if she was free to visit the land of kangaroos and boomerangs. In a few weeks, the couple was in Australia, where Paula taught classes on the skills of decorative arts.
Eventually, the couple followed their daughter to Maryland. Now the Lawtons live along a quiet tree-lined street in Easton. Their neighbor is daughter Beth, who hops in to check on them, now age 91 and 89.
Bill’s still active, recently renovating a home on South Street. “I keep busy. I like to work on houses and to garden,” he said, recalling memories of their first house without heat or indoor plumbing.
Sitting in her front room surrounded by her art work, it’s clear Paula is in the early stages of dementia. Some memories are fuzzy or not there at all. She often asks Bill to either confirm or explain her statements. When he does, she taps him lightly with her cane and gives him her megawatt smile, the same one that left Bill smitten at a barn dance in 1948.
While she cannot remember dates or even names, she does recall why she loves her man of more than 70 years. “He’s good to me. He was a doctor and he was always good to me and to other people. He cared for his family,” she said.
Bill said he’s amazed at what his wife has accomplished in life. “She was the best mother and wife. She did a good job raising our two kids. Without a college education she made so much out of her life,” he said.
Life’s adventures — jobs, kids, travel — strengthened their marriage over the years. But so did respect and support for each other, they said. The Lawtons said there’s no secret to a long marriage. But after thinking for a bit, they agreed, the secret is to believe they each got the better deal.
