Gunston Bull & Oyster Roast

Shirley Lin, Andy and Micelle Hallmark, Ann and John Buzzelli and Brandon and Cathy Keith at the 2021 Bull & Oyster Roast.

 Photo by Derrika Layne Photography

CENTREVILLE — The Bull & Oyster Roast will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, outdoors on Gunston’s waterfront campus, overlooking the Corsica River. The evening includes food by Phat Daddy’s BBQ and will feature a variety of oysters, pork, chicken, and beef barbecue, fried chicken and more. An open bar will provide an array of cold beer, wine, sweet tea, fresh lemonade, and a signature cocktail. This year’s event will have a dance floor with Good Vibrations Entertainment playing everything from country music, classic rock, and all the favorites from the last few decades.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.