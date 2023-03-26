CENTREVILLE — In the second part of a two-phase acquisition, The Gunston School is pleased to announce that the school has secured an additional 15-acres of waterfront property adjacent to the campus. This new property, in addition to the 25 acres acquired in November 2022, were part of the estate of the late Carter (Middleton) Bond, the granddaughter of the school’s founder, Samuel and Mary Middleton.

