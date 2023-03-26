The Gunston School’s second acquisition of land includes a waterfront lot adjacent to the Gunston’s current Corsica River shoreline, and it grows the campus footprint from 60 acres to 75 acres. Overall, the recent two-phase expansion has grown the school’s campus by 114%, with the red line denoting where the original 35-acres ended.
The Gunston School’s second acquisition of land includes a waterfront lot adjacent to the Gunston’s current Corsica River shoreline, and it grows the campus footprint from 60 acres to 75 acres. Overall, the recent two-phase expansion has grown the school’s campus by 114%, with the red line denoting where the original 35-acres ended.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Wick Sollers, Pam Duke, and Gunston’s Board Chair Patrick Shoemaker at the property’s closing.
CENTREVILLE — In the second part of a two-phase acquisition, The Gunston School is pleased to announce that the school has secured an additional 15-acres of waterfront property adjacent to the campus. This new property, in addition to the 25 acres acquired in November 2022, were part of the estate of the late Carter (Middleton) Bond, the granddaughter of the school’s founder, Samuel and Mary Middleton.
This second acquisition, which closed on Feb. 21, includes a waterfront lot adjacent to the Gunston’s current Corsica River shoreline, and it grows the campus footprint from 60 acres to 75 acres. Overall, the recent two-phase expansion has expanded the school’s campus by 114%.
Head of School John Lewis said, “For the better part of a year, we have been working closely with the Middleton-Bond family to make this a reality. Their century-long relationship with the school gave the family the vision to understand how this additional space will serve the school’s next generation of students and educators.”
“In the immediate term,” Lewis continued, “we will use this additional space to serve our athletic, environmental education, and summer programs. In the longer term, now that we have further enhanced one of most beautiful independent school campuses on the East Coast, we will need to reshape our campus master plan. Our ongoing goal is to serve as an essential part of the Queen Anne’s County and Mid-shore educational ecosystem for hundreds of students during the school year and through our Horizons and YMCA summer programs.”
Gunston’s Board Chair Patrick Shoemaker’ 03 noted, “Gunston’s waterfront is central to our school’s identity, curriculum, and program. It extends a campus shoreline where so many students have thrived over the years, including me when I was a student here. Let me again acknowledge our Board of Trustees for their vision and skill over the past few months. This was a complex process, and the Board never lost sight of the acquisition’s long-term benefits to the school.”
