Gunston, Country School host Environmental Leadership Conference

Back row, from left: Monica Sorensen (Sidwell Friends School), Emily Beck (The Country School), Laura Hart (Loyola Blakefield), Danielle Hart (Loyola Blakefield), Christopher Cucuzzella (Loyola Blakefield High School), Annette Kelly (Glenelg Country School), and John Lewis (The Gunston School). Front row, from left: Kate Kelliher (Grace Episcopal Day School), Erika Eason (Maret School) and Lauren Winkler (Stone Ridge School).

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

CENTREVILLE — Resuming after a two-year COVID hiatus, the fifth iteration of the Environmental Leadership Conference for Independent School Leaders was led by Gunston’s Head of School John Lewis and Emily Beck, Head of Upper School at The Country School. Held annually in July, the conference invited independent school leaders representing six different schools across Maryland, Virginia, and D.C. to travel to Smith Island, in the heart of the Chesapeake Bay region, for a deep dive into leading change in our schools and the growing imperative to place environmental teaching and learning at the center of student education.

