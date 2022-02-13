Students on the Gunston School’s Robotics Team designed and built this mechanical marvel, and they named it Tony. The “Honey Nut Gearios” team brought Tonybot to compete at the First Tech Challenge in Alexandria, Virginia on Jan. 21, placing in the top third.
Alex Bent (class of 2025), Damian Rene (class of 2023), Robert Crow (class of 2022) and Samantha LeCrone (class of 2022) pose with their team’s robot, Tonybot, at the First Tech Challenge robotics competition on Jan. 21.
Members of the Gunston School Robotics Team, the Honey Nut Gearios, with their robot, Tonybot. From left: Andrew Steele ‘22, Sam LeCrone ‘22, Robert Crow ‘22 (kneeling), Damian Rene ‘23 and Ju Lee ‘22.
Software team leader Ju Lee (class of 2022) and Noah Friel (class of 2022) examine the team’s robot, Tonybot.
Damian Rene (class of 2023) and Alex Bent (class of 2025) work on Tonybot, the Gunston School Robotics Team’s competitive robot at the First Tech Challenge.
CENTREVILLE — The Gunston School Robotics Team, the ‘Honey Nut Gearios,’ captured the number one ranking out of 36 teams at the First Tech Challenge (FTC) Laurel qualifier on February 5. The robotics team now advances to the FTC Regional Championship for Virginia, Maryland and Washington on April 8 & 9. Additionally, the software team, led by Ju Lee ’22 with Damian Rene ’23, won second place in the Control Award category.
The Regional Championship will be held at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Virginia. The top three teams will then go on to the world championship in Texas.
“I’m incredibly proud of these students, and they worked beautifully together as a team,” said coach and Science Department Chair Ken Wilson “They labored afternoons and weekends for months, and they triumphed over some of the top high schools in Maryland, Virginia and D.C.”
Gunston’s Head of School John Lewis also spoke about his own appreciation for Wilson as a committed leader of the first-place robotics team.
“Dr. Wilson is a gifted physicist and coach, and we’re so grateful for his commitment to building a superb and comprehensive robotics program at Gunston,” Lewis said.
For this qualifier, Samantha LeCrone ’22 acted as coach with Robert Crow ’22 as the driver, Andrew Steele ’22 operating the robot arm, and Damian Rene ’23 and Ju Lee ’22 in charge of the software.
Additional team members not at the competition include Ashton Seaman ’22, Noah Friel ’22 and Alex Bent ’25 (hardware), Grace Evans ’23 (branding, public relations and portfolio) and Ava Duvall ’22 (3D printing of specialty parts). Click here to read more about Gunston Robotics.
