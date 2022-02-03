CENTREVILLE — Members of the Gunston School’s Robotics Team, dubbed the “Honey Nut Gearios,” have worked many, many weekends since September on their robot, nicknamed Tonybot. In fact, Ken Wilson, the team’s faculty advisor and Chair of the Science Department, has been so impressed with their work ethic and commitment, he kept count.
“We’ve met in various configurations at least 11 times outside of school hours,” Wilson said. “I have designed the program for maximum student flexibility to allow students to participate while not negatively impacting academics, sports, other extracurricular activities and the long driving distances our students travel to get to Gunston.”
Wilson’s fall robotics class formed the core of the team and all of the students in that class were new to robotics. Additional students from the Science and Engineering club, several of whom were First Tech Challenge (FTC) veterans, contributed during the weekend meetings, and others came to work on the robot during homework periods, lunch and any free time they could find. Led by team captain Samantha LeCrone (class of 2022) the team includes hardware leader Andrew Steele (class of 2022) with hardware team members Ashton Seaman (class of 2022), Robert Crow (class of 2022), Noah Friel (class of 2022) and Alex Bent (class of 2025). Ju Lee (class of 2022) leads the software team with Damian Rene (class of 2023), Grace Evans (class of 2023) is in charge of branding, public relations, maintaining the engineering portfolio and serving as the team’s factotum, and Ava Duvall (class of 2022) is responsible for 3D printing of specialty parts.
The team’s hard work paid off last month at the FIRST Tech Challenge in the Alexandria, Virginia, Qualifier, in which 34 teams competed in four cohorts of approximately nine teams each. Team 9530 (Honey Nut Gearios) and their alliance partners won four out of five matches and ended up ranked in the top third, 11th out of 34 teams.
The number of students who were permitted to attend the competition by FIRST Tech Chesapeake dropped from six to five and then dwindled to four in the days leading up to the match, as daily COVID infection rates continued to rise. No physical audience was present; however, team members and family could follow the match via a livestream from home.
“The students found it stressful and exhilarating all at the same time,” Wilson said.
Gunston’s team first met remotely with judges to present their design process and answer questions about their robot.
“Everything went very well,” said Rene, the team’s software and driving team arm operator. “We joined 10 minutes early with no technical issues and all of the questions were answered completely and with gracious professionalism. Seriously though, it was a success!”
Wilson said that he was proud of the Honey Nut Gearios for their dedication and teamwork.
“I was proud to see the team cooperating under pressure with grace and a sense of humor without losing their competitive edge. All of the students on the robotics team are a pleasure to work with and I feel very fortunate to be able to mentor this program, one of only two FTC teams on Maryland’s Eastern Shore,” Wilson said. “I was especially impressed with their level of dedication to a very time-intensive project, especially since most of the team were without any prior experience. There was a time period when we couldn’t quite get the claw working correctly and had reached a bit of a stalemate. Grace Evans insisted we were looking at it the wrong way, found a dustpan, brought it back and showed us a much better way, which ended up working out perfectly.”
“I was surprised by the amount of competitiveness [and] the incredible innovation that goes along with it,” said Evans, who signed up for the robotics class thinking it would be a “fun, chill elective.” She goes on to say that working with her peers to build, and program the Tonybot was “such a surreal and cool experience that I just had to stay,” even after the semester ended. She admits it was challenging working with fellow novices, especially when trying to troubleshoot design flaws (such as the robot being unable to go over the boundaries or use its claw correctly) but loves that she was able to bond and connect with people from different interests and backgrounds. “I now also know how to use a socket wrench, Allen key, handsaw and how to splice wires!” she said.
The opportunity to work hands-on and build something tangible was a major draw for Steele, the team’s hardware leader.
“The biggest challenge was making sure we were all on the same page to keep things running smoothly,” Steele said. “The most fun part was definitely putting this idea together and then having it work the way it was intended — definitely a great feeling.”
Another strong theme among the team is how much they enjoyed the challenges and the collaboration with peers.
“Every time we ran into an issue, it seemed like it had no fix, but by not giving up we were able to get through everything,” said LeCrone, the team’s captain. “Getting through these challenges was also the most fun part about this experience for me.”
Lee, the team’s software leader, agreed.
“Working as a team to troubleshoot problems seems to be one of the most rewarding aspects of the project,” Lee said. “Fixing a problem within the code, and then seeing the robot’s movement work the way it was intended is the most satisfying moment because it feels like my hard work pays off. Robotics has helped me in other areas, not just academically, although the real-life application of physics and math has helped in physics and math too. I’ve gained patience through confronting countless major and minor coding problems and it taught me communication skills because you have to strategize for FTC game matches.”
Rene, who also on the software team with Lee, added that the competitive robotics team is a student-led effort.
“Our team gets to make all of the decisions in regards to the design and execution of our robot,” Rene said. “Building and designing the robot has given me the experience of working with others in a sometimes high-pressure situation as well as expanding my coding knowledge and abilities.”
FIRST Chesapeake is an independent nonprofit that brings STEM-based leadership programs to middle and high school students in the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia. Robotics is the means to teach technical concepts and practical know-how, as well as to build leadership skills and develop teamwork. Community and industry professionals work side-by-side with students to develop a competition robot in answer to a complex engineering challenge that looks and plays like a sporting event.
The team plans to use the time between now and the next competition on Feb. 5 in Laurel to review video from the competition and make tweaks to the hardware and software.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.