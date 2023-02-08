From left, Gunston students Evelyn Volkmer ’24, Colin Hallmark ’24, Jessica Hammond ’24, Kate Kroncke ’23, Paige Kroncke ’23, Isla McCollum ’25, Mia Walker ’25, Catherine Hansen ’23, and Mariner Schut ’24 at the Academy Art Museum’s (AAM) annual Student Art Exhibition for Grades K-12, which features artwork from students from area public and private schools. Additionally, 15 other Gunston students had artwork in the show. Kate Kroncke, Mia Walker (pictured above) and Trevor Green ’24 (not pictured) all received merit awards and recognition for their exceptional work.
CENTREVILLE — The Gunston School is pleased to announce that Kate Kroncke ’23, Mia Walker ’25, and Trevor Green ’24 all received merit awards and recognition for their exceptional work in the Academy Art Museum’s annual Student Art Exhibition for Grades K-12, which features artwork from students from area public and private schools. Additionally, 15 other Gunston students had artwork in the show.
“The Mid-Shore Student Art Exhibitions are the largest and most prestigious student art exhibitions on the Eastern Shore and I’m so proud of the students who represented Gunston by sharing their work,” said Gunston’s Fine Arts Department Chair Victoria Windmiller.
Other Gunston work featured includes (12th grade) Paige Kroncke, Alfred Zhao, Brielle Tyler, and Catherine Hansen. (11th grade) Colin Hallmark, Jessica Hammond, Madi Lutz, Amber Tormey, Mariner Schut, and Abbie Houseknecht. (10th grade) Ezra Lillie, Alli Lutz, and Isla McCollum. (9th grade) Annabelle Baker and Ava Augustus.
