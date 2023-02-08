Gunston Student Artists

From left, Gunston students Evelyn Volkmer ’24, Colin Hallmark ’24, Jessica Hammond ’24, Kate Kroncke ’23, Paige Kroncke ’23, Isla McCollum ’25, Mia Walker ’25, Catherine Hansen ’23, and Mariner Schut ’24 at the Academy Art Museum’s (AAM) annual Student Art Exhibition for Grades K-12, which features artwork from students from area public and private schools. Additionally, 15 other Gunston students had artwork in the show. Kate Kroncke, Mia Walker (pictured above) and Trevor Green ’24 (not pictured) all received merit awards and recognition for their exceptional work.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

