Gunston

The sign at the entrance to The Gunston School, founded in 1911, in Centreville.

 PHOTO BY DOUG BISHOP

CENTREVILLE — Every fall, the National Advanced Placement Program recognizes high school students who have demonstrated outstanding college-level achievement through their performance on multiple AP Exams. The College Board recognizes different achievements including AP Scholar, AP Scholar with Honor, and AP Scholar with Distinction. The Gunston School is pleased to announce the following students who received recognition from the AP Board.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.