Gunston welcomes 51 students to National Honor Society

National Honor Society members, from left, front row, Taylor Rainer ’24 (Annapolis), Annabelle Sinatra ’24 (Chestertown) and Josie Merton ’24 (Centreville); second row, Jan Serravinals Teixido ’24 (Barcelona/Centreville), Olivia Faff ’23 (Easton), Madison Lutz ’24 (Church Hill), Samantha Jayne ’24 (Worton), Joanna Riley ’24 (St. Michaels), Isabella Taylor ’24 (Easton), Autumn Watson ’23 (Centreville), Jessica Hammond ’24 (Trappe) and Zoe Buzzelli ’24 (Grasonville); third row, Lilah Paddy ’24 (Centreville), Sophia Kent ’24 (Millington), Abigail Houseknecht ’24 (Centreville), MacKenzie Smith ’23 (Stevensville), Calla McCluskey ’23 (Centreville), Miranda Pope ’23 (Port Tobacco), Brielle Tyler ’23 (Denton), Ava Runz ’24 (Easton), Allie Fitzgerald ’24 (Stevensville) and Maren Kneeland ’24 (Stevensville); fourth row, William Stuart ’23 (Oxford), Turner Day ’24 (Severna Park), Katherine Porter ’24 (Easton), Caitlin Myers ’24 (Centreville), Tilghman Overton ’24 (Chestertown), Colin Hallmark ’24 (Arnold), Catherine Hansen ’23 (Cambridge) and Benjamin Cook ’23 (Easton) and Liam Dickey ’24 (Arnold); fifth row, Finnegan Theeke ’23 (Easton), Trevor Green ’24 (Oxford), Edward Gillespie ’24 (Worton), Jonah Smith ’24 (Stevensville), Matthew Periconi ’24 (Easton), Jackson Wood ’24 (Easton), Bates Nittle ’23 (Easton) and Aaron Sanderson ’23 (Annapolis); sixth row, Linze Zhao ’23 (Ridgely), Caeden Harrison ’24 (Tilghman), Thomas de los Reyes ’23 (Annapolis), Nicasio Ceruolo ’23 (Annapolis), Quinn Baughman ’24 (Worton), Michael Billings ’24 (Easton), Harrison Dunstan ’24 (St. Michaels) and Garrett Lang ’23 (Trappe); and standing, Judy Price, John Lewis, Christie Grabis and Mike Kaylor. Not Pictured: Lucas LaFleur ’24 (Chestertown), Ben Lutz ’24 (Annapolis), Grace Anne Phillips ’23 (Stevensville) and Nathan Porter ’23 (Chestertown).

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

CENTREVILLE — The Gunston School is pleased to welcome 51 students to the National Honor Society. Joined by their families, students assembled in Gunston’s Field House for the ceremony.

