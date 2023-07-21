Habitat Choptank

Angela and her 10-year-old daughter smile for a photo on the porch of their new home.

ST. MICHAELS — On June 3, Habitat for Humanity Choptank celebrated its 104th home dedication. Angela and her 10-year-old daughter were welcomed to their new home on Brooks Lane in St. Michaels by Habitat board members, staff, and volunteers and their friends and family.

  

