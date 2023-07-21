ST. MICHAELS — On June 3, Habitat for Humanity Choptank celebrated its 104th home dedication. Angela and her 10-year-old daughter were welcomed to their new home on Brooks Lane in St. Michaels by Habitat board members, staff, and volunteers and their friends and family.
Angela attended trade school to become a welder, and she currently works at Regal Rexnord in Cambridge. Her daughter is enrolled in a school in St. Michaels based on the several great resources available to her. Angela selected a Habitat home in St. Michaels so that her daughter could stay in her school district. She completed “sweat equity” hours, attended financial education classes, and saved funds for the down payment for her home.
Angela said she is glad to be able to give her family the stability of their own home. She expressed her gratitude at her home dedication.
“Everybody helping me and guiding me through this process has been amazing and a wonderful experience,” Angela said. “I was so determined to give my daughter a better life, and with your help, I am able to make her dream come true of having a stable life. She will be able to stay at the same school for the rest of the school year. It’s nice to be able to give her a stable life, and this truly means more than I can ever imagine.”
Among those who supported Angela’s home dedication were Jeff Joseph, Habitat Choptank Board President and Phyllis Rambo, Habitat Choptank Homebuyer Coach. Pastor Tim Poly presented a Bible. The Rotary Club of Easton, represented by Patti Willis donated a toolbox. Mid-Shore Board of Realtors, represented by President Megan Rosendale, donated a welcome basket. The Habitat Choptank ReStore, represented by General Manager Anne Davis, presented a gift certificate. Jim Thomas, Habitat Choptank Construction Site Supervisor, presented Angela with the keys to her new home.
“Angela is the kind of person who always looks at the positive in everything,” Thomas said as he gave Angela her keys. “It was a real pleasure to work with her. She’s just a wonderful person, and I’m glad to be able to hand these keys over to Angela.”
Angela said she has dreamed of owning her own home for her whole life. As a homeowner, Angela now assumes the responsibilities of repaying her mortgage, maintaining her home, and paying homeowner’s insurance and property taxes. Along with these responsibilities of homeownership also comes a great sense of accomplishment.
Habitat Choptank thanks all of the volunteers, donors, and partners of Habitat Choptank who worked alongside Angela to make her dream of homeownership a reality.
Habitat Choptank believes that everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Due to the high demand for high-quality and affordable homes in this area, Habitat Choptank has moved to schedule interviews only at certain times during the year. If you would like to be considered for the homeownership program and scheduled for an interview, please visit habitatchoptank.org/our-programs and complete the Homebuyer Inquiry Form.
