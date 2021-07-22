ST. MICHAELS — Habitat for Humanity Choptank celebrated it 93 Home Dedication earlier this month in St. Michaels. Family, friends, Habitat homebuyers, board members, staff, and volunteers gathered on Brooks Lane to celebrate.
The home dedicated is one of seven Habitat Choptank new, affordable and energy efficient homes built on Brooks Lane and the first modular Habitat home.
Habitat for Humanity Choptank celebrated the groundbreaking of the seven-home neighborhood in September of 2018. This project would not have been possible without the generous donation of property by the Dodson family; the additional support provided by the estate of Robert and Beverly Wolffe; and the collaboration among Habitat Choptank and Maryland’s Department of Housing and Community Development, Maryland’s Affordable Housing Trust, Bay 100 Churches, Talbot County, and the Town of St. Michaels.
Among those who helped support this dedication were, Joyce Harrod, Commissioner of St. Michaels, the Town of St. Michaels’s Police Chief Smith, and William Wallace, Pastor of Union United Methodist Church. The Rotary Club of Easton, represented by Patti Willis, donated a toolbox and the Habitat Choptank ReStore presented a gift certificate. Refreshments were provided by the Town of St. Michaels in celebration of all of the Habitat homebuyers on Brooks Lane.
Habitat Choptank Client Services Manager Pat Ingram said, “We are so grateful for the support from the Town of St. Michaels and are excited to see more local families become homebuyers in this wonderful community.”
Habitat homebuyers assume the full responsibilities of homeownership which include repaying their mortgage, maintaining their home, and paying homeowner’s insurance and property taxes. Along with these responsibilities also comes a sense of pride and accomplishment of owning a home.
For more information, to make a donation that benefits our local community, or volunteer, call 410-476-3204 or visit www.HabitatChoptank.org. Consider joining our Carpenter’s Club, donate for every house we build, and know that you have helped every family Habitat Choptank serves.
