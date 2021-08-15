CAMBRIDGE — The Nathan Foundation generously awarded Habitat Choptank funding for a new resource for homeowners. Habitat Choptank has created a Tool Lending Library for resident home repairs.
A recent Cambridge survey found 76% of homes in the city are over 88 years old. An aging housing stock means homeowners are challenged by a wide range of repair and maintenance tasks.
Habitat Choptank Neighborhood Revitalization Manager Rhodana Fields said, “With the right tools, there are many maintenance tasks that homeowners can perform themselves. Taking care of an issue now can save money in the short term and even more money in the long run, preventing a small issue from turning into a larger problem.”
Habitat Choptank will host repair and maintenance workshops alongside the Tool Library.
In addition to providing residents with access to tools for DIY projects and repairs, Habitat Choptank is also able to provide repair support through their Helping Hands Revolving Loan Fund, a fund that allows homeowners in the areas in which Habitat Choptank is building to make critical home and safety repairs. Income qualifying homeowners would pay back the cost of the repair on a sliding scale, based on income. Zero interest payments are spread out over time to keep the repair affordable. All the payments go back into the revolving loan fund to make it possible for the next family to make much needed repairs.
Habitat Choptank has hosted a series of home repair and maintenance workshops over the past three years and reports the workshops have been well received, providing information on what repairs can be done routinely to maintain a home Also critical, but oftentimes a challenge to homeowners, is access to the tools needed to make the repairs. With the support of the Nathan Foundation, Habitat can now launch the Tool Library in support of the workshops.
The Tool Library is scheduled to visit local neighborhoods over the coming months. This includes participating in the Groove City Culture Fest in Cambridge on Saturday, Aug. 21, and the BAAM Block Party on Saturday, Aug. 28, in Easton. Habitat Choptank will be supported by volunteers at these events to help answer questions and demonstrate how to complete tasks, including replacing a torn screen, patching holes in drywall or plaster, selecting paint for indoor and outdoor use, and other handy tasks. Checking out tools will be via a sign-in and sign-out system, providing proof of address, and contact information.
Since 2007, the Nathan Foundation has generously supported Habitat Choptank’s work in Dorchester County. Habitat Choptank is very grateful to have received funding from the Nathan Foundation in 2018 to replace stolen tools from their tool trailer in Hurlock as well as to purchase security cameras to deter future theft. It also received funding in 2019 for the purchase of dump trailers and scaffolding to support the increase in the number of houses being built, which went from four in FY18 to eight in FY20.
