TRAPPE — Habitat for Humanity Choptank welcomed six highly respected civic leaders onto its volunteer-based Board of Directors. Christine Doria, Genevra Farrare, Latasha Nichols, Dave Perry, Mike Potter, Daphan Smith and Efrain Velazquez have been ushered in and will serve together with nine other board members in an effort to further the Habitat mission by offering their hard-working dedication and time-honored talents in the service of both the Talbot and Dorchester counties housing communities.
Christine Doria has a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Clarkson University and an MBA in Finance and International Business from NYU. Doria retired as a managing director from JPMorgan where she was a global product executive and held other senior positions that leveraged her strategic planning, leadership, and communication skills. She has a patent for her work on the development of the Equilend securities lending trading platform. Doria has been a lifelong champion of diversity and inclusion initiatives including leadership roles in the Society of Women Engineers and JPMorgan's Womens' Interactive Network and Diversity Committees. Prior to JPMorgan, she held positions at Bankers Trust and the Union Carbide Corporation.
Genevra L. Farrare has a Master’s of Education, an MBA, and is currently working toward an EDD in Higher Education and Adult Learning. Farrare served as the executive director of the Housing Authority of Cambridge. Under her leadership, the Housing Authority of Cambridge opened and successfully operated the Victoria Jackson-Stanley Inspiration Center, which began as an after-school program for elementary through high school students and advanced to a learning center for adults that offered GED courses in partnership with Chesapeake College. Farrrare has also worked in a number of management and director positions for the Department of Housing and Community Development.
Latasha S. Nichols is a knowledgeable professional with experience in court management, public administration, criminal justice, human services and business management in the public and private sector. Nichols has experience in program administration, management, composing grant proposals, organizational development, leading, staffing, design and implementation of effective programs. She has a Master of Science in Public Administration, a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, and an Associate of Arts in Criminal Justice. She currently works at the State of Maryland Judiciary for Dorchester County District Court. Additionally, Nichols is a graduate of the National Center for State Courts Institute for Court Management: Certified Court Manager, Certified Court Executive, and Certified Fellows Programs. Also, Nichols is a certified instructor through the National Center for State Courts. Nichols has earned numerous certificates and awards including the State of Maryland Governor’s Citation, Maryland State Senate Citation, and the Maryland House of Delegates Citation.
David Perry has Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Cornell University and a MBA from Oklahoma State University. His work history consists of engineering, sales, marketing, and management experience. A dedicated member of the Tuesday Construction Crew, ReStore truck crew, and the Habitat Choptank ReStore committee, Perry has been a regular Habitat Choptank volunteer since 2013. He has also been a long-time volunteer of ShoreRivers and the Easton Club East Community Association.
Mike Potter holds a civil engineering degree from Virginia Tech and an MBA in Finance from Loyola University Maryland. He has recently retired as senior partner of a 1,400-person planning, engineering and construction management firm. Potter and his wife, Debbie, both were born and raised on the Eastern Shore and community involvement is very personal for them. Potter’s other community involvement has included leading youth crews making home repairs for impoverished families in Western Maryland, working with organizations that support families needing shelter and addiction recovery, and serving on a number of local, state, and national boards.
Daphan P. Smith is a banking professional who is passionate about enriching the lives of others. She is native of Talbot County and a graduate of Easton High School. She and her husband Willie L. Smith Jr. reside in Trappe and have three children and five grandchildren. Smith began a career in banking over 40 years ago with Maryland National Bank and currently holds the position of assistant vice president, assistant manager at Bank of America Easton Financial Center. Smith is an active dedicated member of Scotts United Methodist Church in Trappe for over 30 years. She has been a Girl Scout troop leader and has served in various capacities for White Marsh Elementary, Talbot Partnership Board of Directors, Pickering Creek Audubon Board of Directors, Talbot County Public School Advisory Committee and Talbot County Social Service Board of Directors. Currently, she serves on The Easton District United Methodist Church Board of Trustees and Habitat Choptank Family Selection Committee.
Efrain Velazquez served in the U.S. Navy where he was consistently chosen for demanding leadership positions with an emphasis on engineering systems aboard surface ships, nuclear aircraft carriers, and submarines, as well as large building facilities. This background led to a career building and supervising all manner of industrial plant and environmental systems, including plumbing, boilers, chillers, and plant engineering energy management. He currently serves as the CEO and president of AirMaster Heating and Cooling Inc. Efrain is married and currently resides in Easton.
Habitat Choptank will continue to work concurrently in three communities within its two-county service area – Easton, St. Michaels and Cambridge; build stronger neighborhoods through quality, sustainable new construction homes and rehabs to enhance the quality of life in local neighborhoods; and develop well-prepared home owners using right-sized financing combined with education, support and relationships pre- and post-settlement.
For information, to volunteer, or to make a donation, call 410-476-3204 or visit www.habitatchoptank.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.