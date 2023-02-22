FEDERALSBURG — In a war zone they would call her a fixer. In the Caroline County Public Schools system, they call her a liaison. She is also translator, taxi driver, shop owner and friend. Sometimes she helps rental managers talk to their occupants. She also teaches English and says she can get individuals into functional English in three months. She serves over 100 Haitian Creole speaking families.

