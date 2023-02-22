FEDERALSBURG — In a war zone they would call her a fixer. In the Caroline County Public Schools system, they call her a liaison. She is also translator, taxi driver, shop owner and friend. Sometimes she helps rental managers talk to their occupants. She also teaches English and says she can get individuals into functional English in three months. She serves over 100 Haitian Creole speaking families.
Her name is Lou Lou Merilus. She moved to America from Haiti 33 years ago with a new husband and zero knowledge of English. She said imagine moving to Haiti. You don’t know the language. You don’t know anyone or where you will safely sleep. You need a job. Nothing makes sense. Housing, education, employment and immigration status are the vital factors for these newcomers to America. After a brief couple of weeks in New York City, she came to Hurlock, where she lived for 17 years. Now she calls Seaford home.
“Haiti is facing a terrible situation. There is no job there. There is no food, no drinking water. I chose to become an American because the things in Haiti are unbelievable. The politics and the gangs are making it worse. You have to lock down in your house. The people can’t go in the street. Gangs will kidnap you for big sums of money. It is really difficult, that is why people are trying to flee from the country. You can’t even go in the street. Gang people are killing people. It is very, very sad,” she said.
Merilus has made a new life for herself in America. Between elementary, middle and high school, she has around 50 students who she translates for in the local school system. By high school she knows them pretty well.
Derek Simmons, superintendent of Caroline County Public Schools, is a Lou Lou fan.
“Miss Lou Lou is awesome. We definitely love Miss Lou Lou. I have known her the entire time I have been in this county. She is just one of those amazing people, classy people. No two ways about it, she is one of those people who are just driven, or geared, to serve others,” Simmons said.
She is a workhorse.
“My days are very busy. Calls from here and there asking if I can do something for a middle school student or a high school student. ‘Miss Lou, we need you,’ and it starts early in the morning. The principal here at the elementary school has me doing as needed for a lot for families. And at the end of the day, I will do some home visits,” Merilus said.
She runs a tropically infused store that carries all the things Haitians miss from their homeland. It used to be called Lue Lue’s but is now called Ebenezer.
“In this community, I serve as an embassy. People know how to find me here at Ebenezer, or they call me. I am the most needed person for the Haitian community. If they need help for anything, they find me too. I serve as a mentor, an advocate, pastor. I serve as food supply and education,” Merilus said.
She and her husband, Pastor Luides Merilus, run a bodega. There are huge bags of rice and beans for sale. One can also find Haitian staples like goat’s head, pig’s feet and oxtail. All are used to make soup. In a way, the store is like a conversation with community it serves. People like to make ginger and lime tea, so the store carries the root. They have bottles of tropical juices, like mango. The store is also a hub to find Merilus if you don’t have a cell phone yet. She is sort of a community Swiss Army knife.
“Anything you can think of — transporter, translator. The biggest thing that I would like to do is try to find a way that I can provide housing for people. I see so many buildings that are abandoned. If I can get support, we can repair the houses, and when people come to this community, they can find a place to live,” she said.
A brief conversation with Federalsburg Mayor Kimberly Abner showed the complexity of the problem. She said big employers would love there to be adequate housing for their workers, but they are not interested in being landlords or managers of company towns. It is not in their business models to own rental properties. She also said there is a housing dearth already for current citizens of Federalsburg. Not enough affordable housing for anyone, period.
There is sprawling law called McKinney-Vento that provides support for homeless people and helps to provide education and rental assistance for them. It was drafted in 1987 by Ronald Reagan. People need work papers to get a job. They need a pay stub to get a rental. Most of the Haitians come to America via the Mexican border. They are supposed to get an official I-94 form at the border. Without this, housing and work are impossible.
Merilus has met a man who has been at the Mexican border three times before he got through. Even after repatriation, there was no future in Haiti for him. So like the Irish, Polish, Hispanic, Hungarian and Chinese before him, he was willing to fight for a better life.
“I work in that field to bring people together. There were good connections at the Caroline County Health Fair. I got some new families. They really need social services. They need social services and shelter. I use McKinney-Vento to have families connect, ‘cause when families come from another culture they don’t have any immigrant documents. Our school in Caroline County is very helpful at that point, with no child left behind. Shared housing — most families that come, double up,” she said.
“Sometimes a family from Haiti can’t afford to rent a place, so they double up. Housing is the number one problem. If you don’t have the work permit there is nothing you can do,” Merilus said.
Pastor Thomas has one of the three churches in Federalsburg. He opens it up as an ad hoc social services hub. Recently over 40 people lined up to get help with paperwork they can’t read. Without paperwork completed they can’t work legally in the chicken processing plants. They need a work permit to work.
Mathew Peters, executive director of The Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center, goes to Federalsburg a couple of days a week and sets up a desk in a cramped office at Church of the Nazarene Haitian church. It is right outside of Federalsburg. The line for Peters’ free help is 40 deep and is filled with young families, 25-year-old men and 3-month-old babies in their mother’s arms. After Peters has filed work papers it takes 181 days to come back. That is six months of limbo. Minimum. No money, no job, no ability to buy food. Homelessness is a very real problem.
Peters describes his task.
“I am giving immigration consultations. Looking at their case — if they are eligible for something, we will help them file it. We are here three days a week. I just focus on immigration. Estella will focus on Medicaid, health insurance, hospital bills. And then Jackie is here focusing on other benefits — SNAP benefits, things like that. So those are kind of what we are authorized to do. Last Monday we had 63 people. I don’t get funding even for what we are doing here,” Peters said.
He said he has funding for 12 hours a week for a translator through a grant. None of his time is covered. Peters said he has to go directly to rich people to pay him to do this work. People give donations to The Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center, which is a 501(c)(3) based in Easton.
Meanwhile dozens await their time with him to move their paperwork a little further along. Merilus meets a young man outside Church of the Nazarene and he confides in her.
“His story is long and sad. He came from the border — Mexico. He got deported to Haiti ,and he came back again because Haiti is a very hard country to live in. He can’t survive in Haiti. Someone said to him, ‘If you pay me $500, then you will have an I-94. With that you can apply for work permit. Without an I-94, you can not get food stamps. He is still waiting on the I-94 since July. He has a wife and a 2-year-old child, and he is stuck, so he is searching for support here,” she said.
But it is full inside with just one person Peters and another Haitian Creole translator Alouse Jean working inside. Merilus has seen a lot in over 20 years of this work. She has a big plan.
“We need a center for all of Delmarva,” she said.
She said she likes working with the Caroline County Public Schools as a translator and over all fixer. She likes to see the youth develop from the ground up and learn the language, get an education and hopes someday they will take over for her.
“The students are speaking English, but their parents still need a liaison. When the kids learn English, they will forget most of their Creole even though they speak Creole at home. The Haitian people are always glad to see me. Give me hugs and a big heart, because I love them,” she said.
“Most of Haitians are working in the poultry factories, Allen and Amick. I worked in Allen for five years before I went to school and learned to speak English. They pay them. They are called to something better if they get education. Education is the most important key that we need for the Haitians — to learn English,” Merilus said.
“I don’t feel bad about it. I am patient. I can speak the language. Pastor Lou Lou can not say, ‘no,’” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.