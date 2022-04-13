RIDGELY — Saturday afternoon, more than 100 family members, community leaders, spiritual messengers and politicians gathered at the entry to Ridgely for the renaming of Chicken Bridge Road to Hannah Henry Way. Where routes 312 and 480 meet and come into Ridgley there is a right turn onto a small street around the Trinity AME Church. It now honors an educator, pillar of community and activist. She was president of the missionary society. Some call Hannah R. Henry the mother of this church and her community celebrated with thunderous gospel music coming from a DJ. She was born on April 8, 1913, celebrated locally as Hannah Henry Day.
“She was the fifth child of nine children,” said Barbara Ford. “She received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Morgan State University. She spent the next 41 years of her life teaching beginning in 1934 in a one-room school house. Eventually she made it to Ridgely Elementary and after segregation was the first African American teacher to be assigned to the previously all-white school where she remained for the rest of her teaching career.”
Former students remembered the lifelong impact Henry had on them.
“She taught me first grade in 1945,” Alvin Cain Jr. said. “It was hard to get anything past Miss Henry. She saw everything and knew everything so after a while you just gave up. She was one of the greatest, most respected people I have ever met in my life.”
Reverend Lydia Martin Godje of Trinity AME gave a testimony to the crowd, “We pay tribute to her skillfulness as an educator, her loving kindness as a civic and community leader and for the love of Christ she touched the lives of so many people. Bless our Ridgely community who will pick up the mantle left by Sister Henry to share their skills, talents and gifts in the uplifting of others.”
Cynthia Moore came all the way from Philadelphia to celebrate her aunt. In their final conversation, Moore remembers Henry saying, “I am like the apostle Paul. Whatever situation I am in I know how to be amazed and I know how to abide.”
This woman, who lived to be 107, never had any children, but she took hundreds under her strict but kind wing and guided them into dignity, self-respect and good manners. Over and over people warmly remembered her as not accepting any monkey business. Back in the day, if you needed correction in the class room, she used a ruler. Bad was a wrap over the knuckles, worse was one over an open palm. It was a different era where she would not allow anyone to float along. If you were in her first grade class, you paid attention.
Some remembered taking a train ride to Philadelphia with her on a train that left right out of Ridgely. She saw so much history flowing by in over 100 years — the end of segregated schools in the 1960s, a man walking on the moon, and even World War II.
Alfreda Denis Bowyer met Henry through the church.
“She was one of our older missionaries,” Bowyer said. “I was invited to attend her 100 birthday party. It was beautiful. The room was full and her cake was pink in different tiers.”
In 2013, Trinity AME Church held a celebration to for Henry’s 100th birthday.
“She was one who was always interested in children,” Bowyer said. “They are like a clean slate. They come in not knowing anything. By the end of the year they knew a lot.”
Henry taught in Caroline County for 41 years, retiring in 1975.
“I started school in 1954 at Ridgely Elementary,” said Rodney Dobson. “She was a very nice lady, but she was disciplined. You learned in her class. You didn’t sit there and not learn. I got my knuckles rapped many times. I wasn’t that bad in school. They didn’t just pass you along back then. Her biggest legacy is longevity of life. She lived to 107 years old.”
Philip Wright said, “I had 25 people in my class in 1960. It was all-Black schools back then. She taught me the basics of church too.”
Everyone had their own fond memories of Henry to share.
“I used to work with her husband here picking tomatoes,” said Irvin Murray. “I know she is happy that we are all doing something for her. I just hope the state and the people of Maryland know how important this day is for us and for her.”
Willie Woods, president of the Caroline County NAACP, said, “She was a member of the NAACP. She died in January of her 108 year. 107 and to be active and alert? She was an amazing woman and a great influence. She got things done with kindness and grace. She was a tireless advocate for justice and equality for all. Just look at her life in action. She was an ordinary person doing extraordinary things. By renaming the street to Hannah Henry Way to be an ongoing inspiration for each of us. We too can make a difference. We can do it the ‘Hannah Henry Way.’”
Everyone assembled around a covered sign post with strings attached. Family members pulled the strings, and the crowd clapped; the white letters emerged. There is a new road name in Ridgely that honors a truly remarkable community member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.