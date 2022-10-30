EASTON — Take a dive deep into the troubled marriage of Agamemnon and Clytemnestra with Chesapeake Forum’s new class, “Aeschylus’s Oresteia” starting Nov. 1. Veteran instructor Forest Hansen, Ph.D. is your guide to the complex tale of murder, backstabbing and deceit.
The “Oresteia” was written by Aeschylus in the 5th century BC. It’s the only surviving example of a Greek tragic trilogy. And what a tragedy is it! Over the course of three plays, Aeschylus tells the stories of the murder of Agamemnon by his wife, Clytemnestra (after he sacrifices their daughter), Clytemnestra’s subsequent killing by her son Orestes, and the cessation of the family’s revenge killings by a vote of an Athenian jury plus that of the goddess Athena.
Explore the themes of revenge and justice, and what role is played by the gods in “Aeschylus’s Oresteia,” a three-session course Tuesday, Nov. 1, 8 and 15, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Cost: $35. ZOOM with recording. To register for “Aeschylus’s Oresteia” or any other Chesapeake Forum course visit chesapeakeforum.org.
Forest Hansen, Ph.D., earned a BA in English at Harvard, an MA in English at the University of Wisconsin, and a PhD in Philosophy at Johns Hopkins, and took graduate courses in Counseling Psychology at Northwestern University. For more than 35 years he taught a variety of courses in English and philosophy, as well as courses in Greek Civilization, Classics in Western Thought, and required MA interdisciplinary courses on various subjects, including the humanities, natural science, and social science
Chesapeake Forum is a nonprofit dedicated to providing continuing education opportunities for residents of the Eastern Shore. To receive the Chesapeake Forum’s monthly newsletter, email info@chesapeakeforum.org with your name and preferred email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.