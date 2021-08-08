ROCK HALL — Keep your eyes peeled as you drive down Sharp Street for this year’s yarn bomb mural.
The mural, which is up through Labor Day, was coordinated by Vice President of Main Street Rock Hall Laurie Walters. The theme is “pirates.”
This is the second yarn bomb Walters has orchestrated. Last year’s theme was “Bay creatures.”
Because the two themes are so similar, some of the yarn creatures from last year’s mural were stored in Walters’ attic and incorporated into this year’s exhibit.
On Tuesday, July 27, RiverArts hosted a salon with Walters next to the fence that has been yarn bombed.
This was the first in-person salon since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
RiverArts started its salon series in April 2020 to keep the community connected even though people weren’t seeing one another in person. Salons are held for 45 minutes each Thursday.
“Every time I’ve looked into something about public art in Rock Hall I see Laurie’s name. Whether it’s a mural project or a storm drain project,” said Ann Farley, ArtsAlive! director and organizer of the yarn bombing salon.
Walters, a member of Main Street Rock Hall board, claims to have no artistic talent at all, and doesn’t knit or crotchet. She also was involved in the commissioning of three murals in downtown Rock Hall in 2019, and organized “The Dogs of Rock Hall” photography display in the fall of 2020.
“It’s the happy surprise that I love,” she said of public art during the salon. “It’s so nice to imagine people coming around the corner and seeing (the instillation) and their reaction of ‘oh wow, look at that mural, who would have thought’, or coming down this street and asking themselves, ‘what’s on that fence’ and stopping. It’s fun to watch people driving along and then hearing their tires go errr, and then they back up. I’ve seen people get out of their cars and just leave it sitting in the middle of the street — and in Rock Hall you can do that, it’s not a big deal. It’s just a happy surprise.”
Walters said this year’s yarn bomb installation was intergenerational and included pieces from “4-year-olds to grandmothers.”
While many of the creatures in the exhibit were crocheted, others were knitted and some wrapped yarn around foam core boards cut into shapes.
“I had no idea how talented the community is,” she said.
Walters, and a couple of women whose creatures are in the exhibit, said nobody bought yarn for the bombing, it was all already owned or donated from friends and family.
Martha Bliss, a contributor for the installation, said her sister-in-law mailed her a box of yarn that had been sitting in her craft room.
A full list of contributors can be found on a sign next to the mural.
Walters won’t be organizing next year’s bombing, but encourages someone else to spearhead it.
RiverArts has two in-person salons scheduled for August.
At 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, Fredy Granillo will discuss his recently completed mural “El Trompo” at Bob Ortiz’ studio in Chestertown.
The other salon with be with pastel artist Mary Pritchard in her studio in Chestertown at 5:00 p.m on Thursday, Aug. 24.
