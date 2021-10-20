CHURCH CREEK — Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center will be the scene for a launch of the just-released History Press book, “A Guide to Harriet Tubman’s Eastern Shore – The Old Home Is Not There,” from 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 23.
Authors Phillip Hesser and Charlie Ewers will speak about “Harriet Tubman – In search of Home” and pay tribute to the people who have contributed to the book by sharing their own thoughts about the Eastern Shore of Maryland and the memory of Harriet Tubman.
“The people who have lent their words to our book represent a broad cross-section of people on the Shore and elsewhere who have lived on or known Tubman’s ’native land.’ They speak to many of her experiences coming of age in Dorchester County,” said Hesser. “They demonstrate how Harriet Tubman became a hero on the Shore for her prevailing over slavery in a harsh Eastern Shore environment and for her leading family and other freedom-seekers ‘over the line.’”
Co-author Ewers added, “The landscape of Harriet Tubman’s Dorchester County has been transformed because of economic change and sea-level rise. But the native land of Harriet Tubman can be seen in the accounts of the people who have shared their stories with us, who we recognize at this book launch.”
A reception and book-signing will follow brief remarks by Hesser and Ewers. Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the Visitor Center Gift Shop for $24.99. All author proceeds from the sale of the book go to the Friends of Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center.
Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park and Visitor Center is operated by the Maryland Park Service in partnership with the National Park Service to honor Harriet Tubman. The 10,000 square foot visitor center includes exhibits as well as a theater that tell the stories of Harriet Tubman’s life and work.
It also includes a classroom, museum store, and library. The state park’s 17 acres include a legacy garden, nature trails and an outdoor pavilion with sweeping views of Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge.
