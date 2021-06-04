CAMBRIDGE — Wofford Sculpture Studio is partnering with Alpha Genesis CDC to create a new monument. Emmy and Academy Award winning sculptor Wesley Wofford works from his private studio in the North Carolina Mountains.
“We were humbled by the overwhelming public response to Harriet Tubman — ‘The Journey to Freedom’ and believe that part of the reason for its impact is the severe lack of cultural representation in our public sculptures in America, and subsequently the public’s desire for them,” said a representative from the studio. “These spaces need to equitably reflect the entirety of the American story, and we want to advocate for that positive change. Recent events have ignited our activism, and we are committing ourselves to be part of the movement helping to create culturally diverse, informative, and uplifting public spaces.”
Harriet Tubman — “The Beacon of Hope” will be permanently installed at the Dorchester County Courthouse in Tubman’s birthplace of Cambridge. After its inaugural installation, variations of the 11-foot bronze sculpture will be available for other locations wishing to celebrate and honor this American icon.
Each additional cast can be uniquely customized to reflect its geographic location, local history, or a more universal message of equality.
It is our hope that together, these installations would create a sculptural network: one that tells Harriet Tubman’s story, so that all may learn from it; that amplifies her message of equality, so that all may hear it; and that chronicles her journey, with the hope that we all find the inspiration and the courage to walk in her footsteps, organizers wrote.
The narrative of this sculpture depicts the transformation of young Araminta Ross to the American icon that is Harriet Tubman. Harriet, the free woman, is reaching down with an encouraging hand to help the child who was just struck in the head with a weight.
Little Araminta cannot see the path of her life or the legend that she will become, yet she finds inspiration within herself to push forward although there are many obstacles in her path. Harriet is stepping up and over an oxen yoke; a metaphor for the yoke of slavery, but also a historical detail. The young Araminta was known to drive a team of oxen while working with her father cutting trees in Dorchester County.
The pile of chains, shackles, manacles, and collars represent the weight and horror of slavery. Many of the them are open and represent the people Harriet personally rescued.
But many are still closed, and represent those she was unable to liberate as well as the repercussions of slavery that carried into the future and continue to adversely affect people of color. Harriet does not hold the lantern often portrayed with her story, but actually becomes the light of inspiration for others to follow by her heroic actions. She used the North Star to navigate herself out of slavery, and became that same guiding star for others to follow. Generations of children and adults alike can relate and draw strength from this powerful story.
The initial design maquette is still in development. If anyone is interested in being one of the first cities to participate in this new endeavor please contact Odyssey at o@woffordsculpturestudio.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.