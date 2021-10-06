Maryland Horse Industry Board Chairman Ross Peddicord, far left, presents Harris Paints owner Cindy Harris of Federalsburg with the “Touch of Class Award” for excellence in the Maryland horse industry, running her longtime horse breeding and foaling farm and producing national champion horses.
QUEEN ANNE — Harris Paints, a breeding and foaling facility in Federalsburg, was honored with the “Touch of Class” award by the Maryland Horse Industry Board on Saturday, Oct. 2, for achieving the highest standards of excellence, nationally or internationally, representing the equine industry in Maryland. The award was presented during the annual “Celebration of the Horse” festivities at Tuckahoe Equestrian Center in Queen Anne by MHIB Chairman Ross Peddicord.
The award is named for the two-time gold medal Olympic champion, Maryland breed mare, show jumping horse, Touch of Class. The award was first presented in 2011 by the MHIB.
Peddicord praised Harris Paints owners Tim and Cindy Harris for establishing a world class breeding and foaling facility. Located in Federalsburg and founded in 1989, the Harrises were active in breeding and showing Quarter horses for many years prior to changing their breeding program to primarily Paint horses. Their goal is to produce exceptional halter and performance Paint, Pinto and Quarter horse foals and give customers the best possible service at economical prices.
Those goals have been achieved and maintained. With a 50-stall barn, the Harrises have birthing stalls with cameras to monitor mares 24-hours-a-day prior to giving birth.
Cindy Harris said, “To stand still in our industry is to fall behind. Therefore, we strive to further our knowledge and education in the equine industry.”
For many years, the Harrises have opened their barn for 4-H equestrian youth to visit and see first-hand the foaling process. This is especially true in the springtime, when most foals are born into warming weather and have summer months to grow up without dangers from complications of colder temperatures.
Peddicord also noted during his presentation, “The Harris’ currently have 18 stallions at their facility — possibly the largest group of breeding stallions anywhere in the country!”
Of the beautiful hand-painted Touch of Class plate Harris Paints received, Cindy Harris said, “It has the colors of the Maryland flag recognizing our breeding program, and Lopin Lazy’s accomplishments as a sire around the world. It’s something certainly to cherish. Thank you, Ross Peddicord, for all you do to promote the equine industry in our state.”
