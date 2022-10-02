EASTON — “The Chief Witness — Escape from China’s Modern-Day Concentration Camps” is the amazing and frightening story of Sayragul Sauytbay, one of the first to escape from China and relate the horrendous treatment of the Muslim minority people. It is also the subject of Chesapeake Forum’s two-session book discussion starting Oct. 6 at Snifter’s in Easton.
“Chief Witness” details Sauytbay’s life as a doctor before she was appointed a senior civil servant and her sudden, shocking incarceration for the crime of being Kazakh, one of China’s ethnic minorities. Imprisoned solely due to their ethnicity, inmates are subjected to relentless punishment and torture, including being beaten, raped, and used as subjects for medical experiments. The camps represent the greatest systematic incarceration of an entire people since the Third Reich.
In addition to her story, the class will explore the newest evidence of China’s persecution and genocide of the Uyghur population including internment, slave labor, organ harvesting and genocide.
Led by seasoned Chesapeake Forum Great Decisions discussion leaders Bob Degour and Rich Harrison, the class will be in person at Snifter’s Bistro. Sessions will be 3 to 4:30 p.m. Oct 6 and 13. Cost: $25. Register at chesapeakeforum.org.
