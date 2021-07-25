QUEENSTOWN — Haven Ministries held an open house Wednesday, July 14, at its new location in Queenstown, 206 Del Rhodes Avenue, celebrating its one-year anniversary. Due to the pandemic, last year, Haven Ministries was not able to have a grand opening to inform the public about services they provide to those living in Queen Anne’s County who may be in need.
Haven Ministries mission is: “Hope Through Shelter, Clothing, Food and Support.” Haven Ministries has built its foundation on being able to provide all four of those goals for many years.
The open house provided the public opportunity visit the Queenstown location, which serves as the headquarters, resource center and food pantry. For many years, Haven Ministries has provided a cold weather shelter for the homeless in Queen Anne’s County.
All the services have been developed under the guidance of Haven Ministries Executive Director Krista Pettit. She was present July 14 and provided personal tours of the facility and answered questions. Also present were Mary Jeeter, resource center case manager; Christine Perkins, food pantry director; and Kate Dulin, peer recovery specialist, with the county health department. The health department works closely with Haven Ministries, providing additional services as needed.
Ten different churches in Queen Anne’s County help fund Haven Ministries: Centreville United Methodist Church, Christ Episcopal Church-Kent Island, Calvary UMC, Grasonville Seventh Day Adventist Community Service Center, Island Alliance, Our Mothers of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church, Safe Harbor Presbyterian Church, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Wye of Carmichael UMC, and Old Wye Episcopal Church Parish.
To contact Haven Ministries about services or emergency food, call 410-827-7194.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.