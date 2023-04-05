From left, Barbara Regalia, lead volunteer Lorraine Sincavage and Hope Warehouse Manager Joni Melotti hold a sampling of the artwork to be featured at Haven Ministries’ Hope Warehouse Art Auction on April 28.
Haven Ministries Hope Warehouse volunteer Lorraine Sincavage, left, and Warehouse Manager Joni Melotti hold two works of art that will be part of the upcoming benefit art auction at Cascia Vineyards Winery in Stevensville. Advance tickets are $30; tickets are $35 at the door.
From left, Barbara Regalia, lead volunteer Lorraine Sincavage and Hope Warehouse Manager Joni Melotti hold a sampling of the artwork to be featured at Haven Ministries’ Hope Warehouse Art Auction on April 28.
Haven Ministries Hope Warehouse volunteer Lorraine Sincavage, left, and Warehouse Manager Joni Melotti hold two works of art that will be part of the upcoming benefit art auction at Cascia Vineyards Winery in Stevensville. Advance tickets are $30; tickets are $35 at the door.
STEVENSVILLE — Haven Ministries’ Hope Warehouse will hold an art auction benefiting Haven Ministries starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 28, at Cascia Vineyard at 1200 Thompson Creek Road in Stevensville.
Hope Warehouse offers used appliances, furniture, artwork, and building supplies for purchase in Queenstown. The sale of items at a reduced cost to the public support Haven Ministries’ other ministries in the community, including its homeless shelter, food pantry, street outreach, and resource center.
The art auction, which will feature live and silent auctions featuring art donated by the community and local artists, will also offer lite fare and libations for guests.
Hope Warehouse often receives donations of all types of quality artwork and crafted pieces to sell to the public. Occasionally, they receive original pieces of artwork which are more valuable.
Joni Melotti, Hope Warehouse manager, and Lorraine Sincavage, lead volunteer, who are organizing the event, said in a news release, “It occurred to us that an art auction might be a great way to offer a fun experience while raising money to support Haven Ministries’ many outreach programs that help citizens in our community. It also brings more attention to the presence of Hope Warehouse and Our Daily Thread and the quality donations we receive through both.”
“Additionally, we hope that we will gain more visibility as a charity to which members of our community can donate while also shining a light on our dedicated sponsors. The donations of artwork from local artists for the auction also showcase the local talent we have in the area which helps the artists as well. We are so appreciative of the generosity of our community and hope this event will expand our revenue and bring more visibility to the work of Haven Ministries in our community.”
Sponsors of the event include Cascia Vineyard, Kent Island Federation of Arts and Queen Anne County Art Development. The following are sponsors who provide continued support of Haven Ministries: PNC Bank, Miltec Construction Services and Supplies Inc., The Narrows, Judy Center Early Learning Hub, Marriage Miracles, Waterman Realty Company, Homeland Title and Escrow, The Shore Update, Social Point Media and Marketing, What’s Up Media, Increte and the Jacob Sloan Foundation.
Tickets for the art auction cost $30 in advance and include a glass of wine at the event. For further information or to buy tickets, visit haven-ministries.org or call 410-827-7194.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.