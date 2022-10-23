EASTON — Keasha Haythe was born and raised in Talbot County. Like many teenage girls, as a middle schooler, she faced challenges to her self-esteem. As she grew up, she overcame those challenges to become a confident and successful businesswoman, with an accomplished career in economic development, most notably working in Dorchester and Anne Arundel counties.
In 2013, Haythe had a vision to provide young girls in Talbot County with a foundation for success in business and in life. Over the course of the next few years, her vision began to take shape. In 2016, the Foundation of HOPE, an after-school program for girls in their first year of middle-school, received its 501(c)3. Haythe developed a curriculum called the Economic Development and Empowerment Program. In January 2017, they welcomed their first group of girls into the program. Each FOH cohort spends 16 weeks with Haythe and her team, participating in sessions covering a wide variety of topics, including self-esteem, bullying, healthy eating, workforce development, financial literacy and economic development.
Haythe has been working as Foundation of HOPE’s part-time president/CEO since its inception. In July, she took on the expanded position of full-time president/CEO. In her extended capacity, she will be responsible for overseeing the implementation of the Economic Development and Empowerment Program, solidifying partnerships in the community and coordinating the many volunteers who give of their time to help Foundation of HOPE run smoothly.
In addition, Foundation of HOPE will soon be embarking on a new chapter, with plans to build an Economic Development and Empowerment Center in Easton. They have already purchased the land and are working with an architect to finalize the blueprints. While they received a generous donation toward the construction of the new building, the increased cost of building over the past two years created a financial challenge for the organization. FOH will be launching a capital campaign in the coming months, with Haythe at the helm.
Foundation of HOPE is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping women and young girls become viable contributors to the future workforce. During their time in the Economic Development and Empowerment Program, local sixth-graders learn everything from the basics of self-care to more complex topics like job readiness and entrepreneurship. They are tasked with envisioning what their lives might look like both if they choose to go to college and if they choose to enter the workforce directly after high school. At the end of their six-week session, each girl presents a vision board to their family, their fellow program participants, and the Foundation of HOPE team. After completing this final project, they receive a certificate of completion.
Foundation of HOPE has developed relationships with both Easton Middle School and Easton High School, working with them to monitor the girls’ progress. This is the senior year for the very first Economic Development and Empowerment Program class, and all of the girls are on track to graduate in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.