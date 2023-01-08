Health department, schools partner for life-saving training

Teachers and staff at H.H. Garnet Elementary School participate in CPR training during a professional development day this fall. The Kent County Health Department has been providing CPR and Stop the Bleed training in schools.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

ROCK HALL — Kent County Public Schools has partnered with the health department here to provide critical life-saving training for staff members.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.