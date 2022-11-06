From left: Shore Regional Health Oncology Services Director Jeanie Scott; Bosom Buddies’ Chair Claudia Boldyga, Clark Comprehensive Breast Center Medical Director Roberta Lilly, MD; Memorial Hospital Foundation staff members Mary Windsor and Stephanie Bryan; and SRH President and CEO Ken Kozel.
EASTON — During the last week of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Bosom Buddies Charities presented a gift of $28,000 to UM Memorial Hospital Foundation to benefit the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center. Presented by Bosom Buddies Charities Chair Claudia Boldyga, the donation supports the purchase of a new Terason ultrasound system used in diagnosing breast cancer and other breast conditions.
“Over the past 10 years that Bosom Buddies Charities has provided support to the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center, their donations have totaled more than $208,000,” said UM Shore Regional Health President and CEO Ken Kozel. “These funds have enabled the center to keep up with ongoing advancements in diagnostic technologies that ultimately save lives. We are grateful to Bosom Buddies for the support that has helped make this possible.”
The establishment of Bosom Buddies Charities in 2006 was the fulfillment of a long-time dream of the late Susan Ponchock, who passed away in 2021. After surviving an aggressive breast cancer diagnosis and treatment, Ponchock, who lived in Queen Anne’s County, founded Bosom Buddies Charities to raise breast cancer awareness and provide diagnostic services to the residents of the Eastern Shore. Since its founding, the organization has raised over $2 million in support of her mission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.