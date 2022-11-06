Bosom Buddies Charities

From left: Shore Regional Health Oncology Services Director Jeanie Scott; Bosom Buddies’ Chair Claudia Boldyga, Clark Comprehensive Breast Center Medical Director Roberta Lilly, MD; Memorial Hospital Foundation staff members Mary Windsor and Stephanie Bryan; and SRH President and CEO Ken Kozel.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — During the last week of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Bosom Buddies Charities presented a gift of $28,000 to UM Memorial Hospital Foundation to benefit the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center. Presented by Bosom Buddies Charities Chair Claudia Boldyga, the donation supports the purchase of a new Terason ultrasound system used in diagnosing breast cancer and other breast conditions.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.