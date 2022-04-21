ANNAPOLIS — The Bosom Buddies Ball returned Saturday evening, April 2, after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The spectacular event was held again at the Westin Annapolis Hotel.
Bosom Buddies Charities and Ball Chairman Claudia Boldyga welcomed the 250 guests who attended to the Celebrating Hope & Light Ball. Honoring this year the late founder of Bosom Buddies Susan Ponchock, Boldyga called Ponchock “our North Star.” Ponchock founded the charity organization after she won her own intense battle with breast cancer 25 years ago. In March 2021, Ponchock succumbed to the disease after a recurrence.
Boldyga said, “Susan’’s zest for life was incredible and she could light up a room with her smile and quick wit ... She was enormously proud of all the accomplishments that Bosom Buddies achieved in the 16 years it has existed, as an all-volunteer organization.”
The total raised prior to the 2022 ball totaled over $2.7 million.
The mission of Bosom Buddies Charities is multi-fold, promoting breast cancer awareness, encouraging early detection, supporting treatment and celebrating healing.
Bosom Buddies has been applauded by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, who was the guest speaker at the event several years ago following his own recovery after a cancer diagnosis. The organization received a proclamation from Hogan and the Maryland General Assembly for the work it has done.
Bosom Buddies has also worked supporting other related breast cancer organizations with their missions including Pink Perspective, Leslie’s Week, Survivors Offering Support (SOS), Comfort Angels and Red Devils.
Initially, Bosom Buddies goal was to raise enough funds to purchase the latest state-of-the-art mammography systems to detect early breast cancer. That goal was achieved within two years after the Bosom Buddies Ball began. The first mammography system was donated to the Anne Arundel Medical Center on Kent Island so women would not have to drive to Annapolis to receive this service. Since then, mammography systems have improved, with digital, 3D imaging. The goal now is to bring that system to Kent Island.
Bosom Buddies has also provided scholarships to those receiving training to learn how to operate mammography systems, learning how to detect breast cancer. The organization previously provided for women who were without medical insurance to pay for breast cancer detection. It also provided outreach activities to support the emotional well-being of patients and their families.
Boldyga said, “I know that Susan is looking down on us all tonight with that gorgeous smile and a twinkle in her eye as we all continue to celebrate hope and light this evening and for years to come.”
Bosom Buddies Charities Director Beth Wieczorek presented the first Susan Ponchock Award to Susan’s family in her memory. Del Ponchock, Susan’s son, accepted the award.
Wieczorek said, “To those of us who knew and love her, Susan was many things. She was always the life of the party and lived life to the fullest.”
Besides Ponchock, she added, “Our organization has been led by amazing women like Biana Arentz and now Claudia Boldyga, who will continue to pursue her mission in the community she loved.”
Wieczorek concluded, saying, “The Susan Ponchock Award will be given each year to an individual who demonstrates Susan’s spirit and dedication to our cause.”
The women who have served on the Bosom Buddies Charities committee over the years have in common their tenacity in promoting the cause of early breast cancer detection.
Their attitude has been “if you’re not here to help us, get out of our way,” a Ponchock made in the Bay Times following the first ball in 2007. The volunteers have remained committed to the cause.
Prior to the award presentation, a beautiful video collage played photographs of Ponchock’s life in recent years, most of which were of her family, children and grandchildren at different locations, her dearest friends, especially at past Bosom Buddies Balls. The video was presented to the musical recording made by the late Kenny Rogers, singing “It’s Never Easy to Say Goodbye.”
A meal of tender steak and crab cake with all the trimmings was provided by the staff at the Westin Hotel. After an amazing live auction, which included a dazzling diamond tennis bracelet from Cezanne Jewelers, two PRS guitars — one electric, one acoustical, a Rocky Mountain Adventure vacation, and a vacation in Maui, Hawaii, among other trips and lavish hospitality options, and silent auction closed, music for dancing was provided by the band Speakers of the House.
It was reported the ball generated just over $250,000, pushing the group closer to a total of $3 million raised.
