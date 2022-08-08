National Health Care Week

“Community Health Centers: The Chemistry for Strong Communities” is the theme for the National Association of Community Health Center’s National Health Center Week this Aug. 7-13. Choptank Community Health System is one of 17 Maryland health centers providing affordable, high-quality, comprehensive primary care to people from throughout the local communities, including those without insurance or the ability to pay. More is at choptankhealth.org.

FEDERALSBURG — Choptank Community Health System is recognizing National Health Center Week this Aug. 7-13 with “Community Health Centers: The Chemistry for Strong Communities” the theme for the National Association of Community Health Center’s annual initiative.

