TILGHMAN — Choptank Community Health System has reopened its Tilghman Health Center at Tilghman Elementary School to provide primary medical services for Bay Hundred children and adults.
Choptank Health closed its Tilghman Health Center during the pandemic and re-opened on July 19. The Center serves as an extension to Choptank Health’s Bay Hundred Health Center in St. Michaels, with Gregory Dukes, CRNP, serving as the provider.
The Center is open from 1 to 4:30p.m. every other Tuesday, with new adult and pediatric primary care medical patients accepted. Choptank Health’s St. Michaels office patients are also being seen at the Tilghman Island location.
“We are grateful to be able to bring health care closer to the people of Tilghman Island and through the Bay Hundred region through this partnership with Talbot Schools,” said Choptank Health CEO Sara Rich. “This extension is especially meaningful because making health care more accessible for people across Maryland’s Eastern Shore is at the heart of everything Choptank Health does. It’s why we’re here.”
“Having accessible healthcare services right on the Island is extremely important for our area residents,” said Tilghman Island resident Ginny Cornwell. “We’re fortunate to have Choptank Health as a partner in our community to help people who especially have transportation challenges, for example, or who are managing chronic conditions and can’t always get up the road.”
Choptank Community Health System serves more than 30,000 patients in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, and Talbot counties. Choptank has been in operation for more than 40 years and has more than 200 employees, including primary care, behavioral health, and dental care providers and support staff. In addition to accepting most major insurance plans, Choptank participates in Medicare and Medicaid and offers a sliding fee scale to uninsured patients.
Choptank Community Health System provides medical and dental services in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, and Talbot counties, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive and integrated healthcare for all.
Choptank Community Health’s medical services include primary health care, women’s health, pediatrics, behavioral health, chronic health management and care navigation, with new medical patients now being accepted at all locations. Call 410-745-0200 to make a medical appointment at Choptank Health’s Tilghman Health Center or learn more at www.choptankhealth.org.
