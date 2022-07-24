CAMBRIDGE —The Eastern Shore Area Health Education Center (ESAHEC), which works to increase the number of health care providers serving Maryland’s rural Eastern Shore, named Katherine Rodgers president and Dr. Sandra Garbely-Kerkovich vice president of the center’s board of directors.
Katherine Rodgers directs community health initiatives for TidalHealth, a hospital system on the Delmarva Peninsula. Rodgers brings diverse experience in coalition building, provider relations, leadership and building public health infrastructure. At TidalHealth, she leads strategies to achieve health equity and reduce total cost of care through community-integrated health care initiatives. She oversees the community wellness and nutrition/diabetes education teams in TidalHealth’s Population Health Management Division.
Previously, she taught community health planning as an adjunct faculty member at Salisbury University. Rodgers held positions at Coastal Hospice as provider relations and Compass program associate as well as community and media relations coordinator. She also held leadership roles at the Worcester County Health Department.
Rodgers serves on boards and commissions including the Wicomico County Commission on Women and the Sussex County Health Coalition. She holds a Master of Public Health from the University of Maryland, College Park, as well as a Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Arts from the University of Colorado in Boulder. She lives in Salisbury, Maryland.
Dr. Sandra Garbely-Kerkovich is vice president and chief dental officer for Choptank Community Health System. She served as dental director for the Wicomico County Health Department and the Worcester County Dental Center, providing direct dental care to underserved populations in the counties. Among her professional and service memberships, Garbely-Kerkovich is part of the National Network for Oral Health Access, Maryland Dental Action Coalition, Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore Adult Oral Health Task Force and national and state dental associations.
Garbely-Kerkovich holds academic appointments with the University of Maryland School of Dentistry, Arizona School of Dentistry and Oral Health and New York University Langone Medical Center’s Advanced Education in General Dentistry. She graduated with a Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry from Tufts University School of Dentistry in Boston.
