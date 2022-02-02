Shannon Hannawald is one in 10. The Caroline County woman says she is one of the ones who has to wake up and fight each day because of a disease that so many women have but nobody talks about. Over 200 million women worldwide fight endometriosis; on average it takes 10 years to receive a diagnosis.
Endometriosis is defined as a painful disorder in which tissue similar to the tissue that normally lines the inside of your uterus — the endometrium — grows outside your uterus. Endometriosis most commonly involves ovaries, fallopian tubes and the tissue lining the pelvis, ligaments supporting the uterus, and the area between the vagina and the rectum.
March is Endometriosis Awareness Month, which is when we try and bring as much awareness to this disease as possible but it is a passion of hers to bring awareness, education and acceptance for every woman everyday of the year, Hannawald said.
She shares her story so others can know they are not alone and do not have to suffer in silence.
“My pain started when I was 15 years old and started out as the doctors saying that I had ovarian cysts rupturing. After that my pain just increased and the help and knowledge from the doctors decreased. My parents took me to so many doctors, and I had more CT scans and ultrasounds than I can count. All coming back with the results of nothing. How was that possible? I was in excruciating, debilitating pain that nobody could seem to help me with. My parents started to believe the doctors that I was ‘just trying to get out of school’ and honestly when I look back on it now, they didn’t really have a choice. Endometriosis not only affects you physically but mentally and emotionally as well. I had severe depression and anxiety because nobody would listen or help me. I felt so alone and so dismissed by everyone I truly didn’t know what I was going to do.
“After five years I finally found a doctor that would listen to me, and as soon as I told him my symptoms, he said he was certain it was endometriosis. What was that and why had nobody else even mentioned this to me or my parents? The only way to diagnose endometriosis is through laparoscopic surgery. No blood work, no ultrasounds, no MRIs and no CT scans, just surgery. We scheduled my surgery and sure enough I had stage four endometriosis. That was the first of my 13 surgeries to try and help remove the lesions to help with the pain. One of the other main symptoms of endometriosis is infertility. The longer it takes to diagnose, the less chance you have of getting pregnant. By the grace of God, I was able to have my first son with no intervention, but for my second son I had to go through fertility treatments.”
“Endometriosis has taken so much from me,” Hannawald said. “I missed so many important dates and celebrations with family and friends. It took away my ability to have children like other women. It took a baby from me during fertility treatments. I want so badly to be like everyone else my age, but that will never happen. I wish I had the energy to play with my sons all day or clean the house without experiencing horrible pain. I wish I didn’t have to cancel plans with my husband, friends or playdates for my kids, but that will never happen.“
Hannawald said endometriosis has no cure, only treatments. Some doctors will say to have a hysterectomy, but that will still not stop the tissue from growing on other organs. Some women do not experience the pain from endometriosis. They only find out about their condition when they are unable to conceive a child.
Unfortunately, there are not many doctors especially on the Eastern Shore who have any knowledge about this disease, she said.
Hannawald said she has had numerous doctors tell her they had 30 minutes of education about endometriosis in medical school.
“That makes absolutely no sense to me,” she said. “If endometriosis affects one in 10 women, why are doctors and nurses not being educated about this disease? Thankfully over the past 20 years there has been more awareness and education about endometriosis, but we are nowhere where we need to be, not even close.”
Hannawald said her niece introduced her to a quote by Reinhold Niebuhr that applies to all who fight endometriosis: “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.”
This quote, Hannawald said, describes the constant battlefield endometriosis is. “You have taken your diagnosis and grown from it, you have defined your character and you have made a difference for others. I hope anyone who reads this never gives up, don’t lose hope because after every storm, I promise, there comes a rainbow.”
Hannawald started a Facebook support group, Endo Warriors of the Eastern Shore and a blog that can be found at www.endowarriorsoftheeasternshore.com. There is a social media event planned for March 11 and a “Wear Yellow Day” for anyone who wants to show their support and tag Endo Warriors of the Eastern Shore in their posts.
This resource is extremely important so sufferers don’t feel alone, Hannawald said. It is also for a support system, friends, family and loved ones.
“Some women do not want to speak publicly about a disease that is so personal, so I will speak for them. I will not stop until when someone says the word ‘endometriosis’ every single person will know what that is as much as they know what strep throat or an ear infection are. It is imperative that we all work together and support each other through this journey,” Hannawald said.
