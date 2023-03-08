What is endometriosis? If you ask a doctor endometriosis is defined as a painful disorder in which tissue similar to the tissue that normally lines the inside of your uterus — the endometrium — grows outside your uterus. Endometriosis most commonly involves the ovaries, fallopian tubes and the tissue lining your pelvis. Recent studies this tissue has also been found on the lungs, brain and other organs outside of the pelvic cavity. However if you ask a women who has been diagnosed with endometriosis they will tell you endometriosis is a whole body disease that affects every part of each women in a different way.
Most know that endometriosis causes severe pain, infertility and numerous other medical issues but the way it affects us mentally and emotionally is just as important. It takes on average 10 years to receive a diagnosis, in which time many patients begin to believe nothing is wrong with them physically because the doctors do not find anything in the normal tests that are run. Endometriosis can only be diagnosed by laparoscopic surgery.
In my personal story, I spent the first five years of the disease with doctors telling my parents I was lying because I wanted to get out of school. At just 15-years-old I was in excruciating pain that nobody seemed to know anything about or had any desire to help me figure out what was wrong. I now know as I look back my parents didn’t really have much of a choice but to believe the doctors, but it took me a long time to be able to understand that and forgive the people who were supposed to love and protect me.
For two years I was severely depressed because there was nobody that would listen to me. I had doctors telling my family I was lying, and friends who stopped asking me to do things because I would always have to cancel plans, or have to leave early due to the pain I was in. These are memories that I buried a long time ago hoping to never have to relive them, but I know now in my mission to bring awareness to this disease and help other women I need to be completely honest.
One night I decided I couldn’t take it anymore. I went and got one of my medications and I took the entire bottle. I didn’t care anymore. My mom happened to walk in after I took the bottle of medication. She called 911 and my life was saved. After that I was sent to a hospital for treatment of my depression but honestly felt what was the point — there was not a single person who understood how I felt or what I was going through.
After that night I decided I wasn’t going to stop until I got answers. I needed to know what was causing me so much pain — not just physically but mentally and emotionally was well. Nobody should be made to feel like there is nothing wrong with them because they “look okay on the outside.”
After searching for five years I finally found a doctor that knew exactly what was wrong with me the moment I told him my symptoms. Endometriosis? Why had nobody else known this or even mentioned this to my parents? Once I was diagnosed I was faced with a whole new set of fears, lifetime pain, infertility, doctors who weren’t really educated on this disease and many other chronic illnesses that are linked to endometriosis.
There have been hard days the past 25 years. Days or weeks of being in a dark place with depression and anxiety, but I know I have to fight through them. I have to help other women not get to the place I was that night I decided to end my life. This disease affects each of us differently, but I can tell you each of us face the same emotional and mental issues from dealing with a disease most know nothing about.
We must all work together to support and comfort each other during this journey. We can not get through it alone. The next time someone says they are in pain or are having a bad day please remember that just because someone looks okay on the outside, it doesn’t mean they are okay on the inside. Ask questions, educate yourself and others so that each woman will know she has someone in her corner. Having support from those closest to you or even an acquaintance can make a true difference in someone’s life. If we know we are supported it will help each of us to fight harder and be our own advocate until someone listens.
March is Endometriosis Awareness Month, and if you know someone who has been diagnosed with this disease ask questions or do your research to learn more. There are many women who lose the mental and emotional battle this disease causes. That is not acceptable and needs to be changed. My heart breaks each time I hear of an “Endo sister” who feels she is alone and cannot fight anymore.
The symptoms of endometriosis can include: painful periods, pain with intercourse, pain with bowel movements and urination, excessive bleeding, infertility, fatigue, diarrhea, nausea, and constipation.
Endometriosis does not usually manifest on its own. There are many other diseases associated with endometriosis such as: Pelvic Congestion, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), Adenomyosis of the Uterus, Uterine Fibroids, Pelvic Inflammatory Disease, Pelvic Floor Dysfunction, and many other autoimmune disorders.
The cause of endometriosis is not known. There are factors that doctors have studied over the years.
As of right now there is no cure for endometriosis. These are the treatments most women receive after a diagnosis: hormones or birth control pills, hysterectomy, laparoscopic surgery/excision, pain medication, nutrition, and pelvic floor physical therapy.
There are a few things you can do to help someone who suffers from endometriosis. Just because you can’t see someone’s pain on the outside doesn’t mean they aren’t suffering on the inside. Ask questions. Listen to what each person has to say.
Endometriosis affects many women in different ways. Each case is unique.
Do not dismiss pelvic pain as “normal” period pain. Severe pain is not normal.
If you or anyone you know has any of the above-mentioned issues, please discuss them with your doctor. If that doctor doesn’t listen then find another one. You are your best advocate.
We never know the battles someone else is fighting so just be kind.
Shannon Pinder Hannawald is a resident of Caroline County and founder of Endo Warriors of the Eastern Shore. You can learn more about her journey to spread awareness of this disease at www.endowarriorsoftheeasternshore.com or follow her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/endowarrorsoftheeasternshore.
