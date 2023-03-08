What is endometriosis? If you ask a doctor endometriosis is defined as a painful disorder in which tissue similar to the tissue that normally lines the inside of your uterus — the endometrium — grows outside your uterus. Endometriosis most commonly involves the ovaries, fallopian tubes and the tissue lining your pelvis. Recent studies this tissue has also been found on the lungs, brain and other organs outside of the pelvic cavity. However if you ask a women who has been diagnosed with endometriosis they will tell you endometriosis is a whole body disease that affects every part of each women in a different way.

