Life is Better With You Here

Shown from left at For All Seasons’ recent “Life is Better with You Here: A Community Conversation about Suicide Prevention” at the Avalon Theatre in Easton are moderator Bruce Grocve, CEO Beth Anne Langrell and Chief Clinical Officer Lesa Lee, LCSW-C.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — At a recent community conversation, “Life is Better with You Here: A Community Conversation about Suicide Prevention,” at the Avalon Theatre in Easton, CEO Beth Anne Langrell, Chief Clinical Officer Lesa Lee, LCSW-C, and moderator Bruce Grove, QACTV, shared practical strategies and tips for reaching out to those who are struggling with suicidal thoughts.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.