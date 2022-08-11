EASTON — Tristen Holloway, CNM, WHNP-BC, and Angie Price, DNP, WHNP-BC, RNC-OB/C-EFM, have joined the University of Maryland Shore Medical Group – Women’s Health as new providers. Holloway and Price join Javier Cajina, MD, Palak Doshi, MD, and Audrey Drummey, MD; nurse practitioners Jennifer Dyott and Dale Jafari; and certified nurse midwives Molly Bernish, Sunny Granger and Lauren Rosales in the practice.
Holloway is a certified nurse midwife and board certified Women’s Health nurse practitioner. She most recently practiced at the Cambridge Health Alliance in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where she cared for women from prenatal through their postpartum visits in both inpatient and outpatient settings, helped deliver babies, and saw patients for gynecological care in the clinic setting, and also worked at Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. Her specialties include advocating for skin-to-skin contact for the first hour of life and promoting breastfeeding and a baby-friendly environment.
She previously worked as an obstetrical and staff nurse at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, where she helped deliver care to women experiencing a wide range of severe issues during labor, as well as those experiencing fertility issues. She has a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Salisbury University and completed her Certified Nurse Midwife degree at the Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner Program at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.
With more than 20 years of experience, Price is a women’s health nurse practitioner seeing patients in the Easton office for well-women exams, postpartum care, chronic illness management, perimenopausal care, breast care, family planning visits and pre-conception counseling.
She most recently practiced at Chesapeake Women’s Health in Annapolis, and previously served as a staff nurse at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis and Sinai Hospital in Baltimore. She has been an adjunct clinical instructor with Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing in Baltimore, and has served as a nursing tutor and instructor at the Chesapeake College School of Nursing.
Price received her Bachelor of Science in biology at the University of Missouri, in Columbia, Missouri, her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Maryland School of Nursing in Baltimore, her Master of Science in Nursing Education from Walden University in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and her Doctor of Nursing Practice from Frontier Nursing University in Hyden, Kentucky.
Holloway and Price are accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment with them, please call 410-820-4888.
