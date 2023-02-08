EASTON — More than a third of people in their mid-60s will suffer a slip and fall accident. You don’t even have to be doing anything tricky to suffer one — most accidents happen when we’re on level ground.
Join Chesapeake Forum on Feb. 10 as the engaging Dr. Jake Cannon, physical therapist, talks about slip and fall prevention and the simple steps one can take to avoid the inevitable in his new class “Avoiding Slips and Falls.”
Physical changes, health conditions — and sometimes medications — make falls more likely as we age. According to the CDC, falls account for 87% of all fractures for people over 65 and are the second leading cause of spinal cord and brain injuries. Half of all accidental deaths at home are caused by falls. Most fall injuries at home happen at ground level (not from a ladder or kitchen stool!). People trip, slip and fall.
Fear of falling doesn’t need to rule your life.
Cannon’s instruction will help one be safer and avoid injury with increased strength, mobility, and range of motion, as well as to have a greater awareness of the things one can do to make our living environment safer.
“Avoiding Slips and Falls” is one session, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10, hybrid (offered in-person at the Peachblossom YMCA, via ZOOM or recording). Cost: $15. To register for this or any other class, visit https://chesapeakeforum.org.
Chesapeake Forum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing educational opportunities for adults living on the Eastern Shore. To receive Chesapeake Forum’s newsletter, please send an email with your name and contact information to info@chesapeakeforum.org.
