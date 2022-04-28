EASTON — The Maryland State Police, in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration, are asking citizens dispose of unwanted prescription drugs during the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at state police barracks.
State police barracks throughout Maryland will be participating in the National Drug Take Back Day. Each barracks will act as a collection station giving citizens an opportunity to dispose of all unwanted and unused prescription drugs. The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.
Second only to marijuana, non-medical prescription drugs are the most commonly used drug in the country. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, the majority of teenagers abusing prescription drugs are finding an unlimited supply in their family’s medicine cabinet.
At the last Take Back Day event in October 2021, Maryland State Police collected more than 830 pounds of unwanted and unused prescriptions medications.
As part of Maryland’s combined effort to reduce opioid abuse, Maryland State Police barracks across the state have become around-the-clock drop-off locations for unused prescription medications. All 23 Maryland State Police barracks are now equipped with secure drug collection boxes and available around-the-clock for unused medication drop off. No questions will be asked when deposits are made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.